Carbon Unveils FP3D Resin, Introducing Proven Dual-Cure Technology to Dental Labs at LMT® Lab Day® Chicago 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leader in 3D printing technology, is excited to announce the development of FP3D, a groundbreaking flexible, removable partial denture (FRPD) resin, at LMT® Lab Day® Chicago 2025. This innovative material introduces Carbon's proven dual-cure chemistry to the dental industry, offering significant advancements in the performance and reliability of dental appliances.

FP3D: Setting a New Standard in Flexible Removable Partial Dentures

FP3D challenges what was thought possible with 3D-printed dental resins. Carbon's first dental resin leveraging its proprietary dual-cure chemistry, a technology that has driven innovation across multiple industries. FP3D was engineered to push the boundaries of durability, flexibility, and strength and designed to achieve properties similar to some traditionally produced, polymer-based flexible partial denture materials. Expected to launch in late 2025, pending FDA clearance, FP3D may redefine the future of 3D-printed removable partial dentures.

The Significance of Dual-Cure Chemistry in Dental Applications

Traditional single-cure resins often fall short when it comes to demanding dental applications, lacking the necessary durability, retention, and lifetime of the device required for a flexible partial application. Carbon's FP3D material is designed to overcome these limitations by embedding secondary heat-activated chemistry within the resin. This secondary reaction enables this material to build strength and durability in a bake step without sacrificing viscosity and accuracy in the printing step. This proprietary chemistry results in robust engineering-grade parts through isotropic mechanical responses with high durability.

By introducing dual-cure technology to the dental industry, Carbon aims to enhance the performance and reliability of dental appliances, offering dental professionals and patients the benefits of advanced material science.

Proven Dual-Cure Chemistry Across Industries

Carbon's dual-cure technology has been validated in various sectors:

Sports Equipment: In partnership with Riddell, Carbon developed the first-ever 3D-printed football helmet liner featuring a lattice structure for enhanced protection and comfort.

Footwear: Collaborations with leading athletic brands have led to the production of high-performance midsoles, delivering improved energy return and durability.

Cycling: Customized bike saddles created in collaboration with top cycling companies utilize dual-cure technology to provide unprecedented comfort and performance.

Expanding the Automatic Operation Suite: Enhancing Dental Lab Efficiency

Building upon the success of the AO Suite launched in 2024, Carbon is introducing new tools designed to further automate and streamline dental lab workflows:

Automatic Print Preparation Software: This no-code, user-friendly software allows users to automate critical steps in the printing process, from nesting to queuing, reducing manual intervention and enhancing operational efficiency. Automatic Print Preparation empowers labs to scale their production with consistency and ease and is now available for order.

This no-code, user-friendly software allows users to automate critical steps in the printing process, from nesting to queuing, reducing manual intervention and enhancing operational efficiency. Automatic Print Preparation empowers labs to scale their production with consistency and ease and is now available for order. AO Polishing Cassette Expansion: Now compatible with the M3 and M3 Max printers, the AO Polishing Cassette utilizes advanced light-scattering technology to polish parts directly during printing. This results in smoother and clearer parts right off the printer, reducing manual labor and preserving intricate design details. Validated for leading materials such as Dentsply's Lucitone Digital Print™ and Desktop Health's Flexcera Base™, this expansion elevates the production of denture bases and other dental applications.

Advancing Digital Dentistry with Carbon's Vision

These developments underscore Carbon's dedication to advancing digital dentistry. By introducing dual-cure technology and expanding automation solutions, Carbon continues to set the standard for reliability and innovation in the dental industry.

Attendees of LMT® Lab Day® Chicago 2025 are invited to visit Carbon's booth to experience these innovations firsthand and learn how Carbon's solutions are transforming workflows and improving outcomes for dental labs and clinicians alike.

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company that partners with manufacturers to provide production solutions that enable innovation and improve outcomes. Carbon's platform combines proprietary Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™) technology, robust software, and a wide range of validated materials to address a variety of industries, including dental, healthcare, and automotive.

Disclaimer:

The FP3D resin is currently under review by the FDA for 510(k) clearance and is not yet cleared for sale or use in the United States. Any statements regarding the product's intended use, safety, or efficacy are subject to change pending FDA review and clearance. Please check back for updates on the product's regulatory status.