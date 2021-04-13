Car Rental Los Angeles - CarRentalLosAngeles.net Now Offers Several New Operators

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online LA car rental comparison company CarRentalLosAngeles.net will now offer several additional regional operators for travellers to book their car rental from Los Angeles.

Matt Bison of the Marketing team has said 'CarRentalLosAngeles.net is becoming quite the beacon for people looking to book car rentals for as little as possible and later in 2021 we expect a huge spike in bookings'.