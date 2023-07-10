Captive Portal Market worth $1.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The captive portal market may see better user experiences, more personalised marketing options, more robust security and privacy protections, integration with cutting-edge technology, and adaptability to changing network architecture in the future. Please keep in mind, nevertheless, that these are broad tendencies and that individual market developments might change. For the most recent and correct information, it is always advised to contact trustworthy sources.

The Captive Portal Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Boosting marketing efforts through a captive portal will drive market growth. Captive portals can boost marketing efforts by allowing businesses to customize the user experience, deliver targeted messaging, collect valuable data, engage with customers, integrate social media, and drive upselling and cross-selling. By leveraging these capabilities, businesses can enhance brand awareness, customer engagement, and revenue growth through their captive portal strategies. Captive portals enable businesses to create a branded and immersive user experience by incorporating company logos, colors, and messaging.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Captive Portal Market"

236 - Tables

49 - Figures

246 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=259540297

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered Offering and End-Use Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Enea (Sweden), Boingo (US), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US), GlobalReach (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Skyfii (Australia), GoZone (US), Adentro (US), Anuvu (US), Spotipo (US), Nexnet Solutions (UAE), Performance Network (UK), Cloudi-Fi (France), WifiGem (Italy), Satcom Direct (US), Intelsat (US), Ray (Singapore), WatchGuard (US), Grandstream (US), Keenetic (Germany), Juniper (US).

By offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services include professional and managed services. Captive portal professional services and managed services are additional offerings provided by specialized companies that focus on captive portal solutions. These services aim to assist businesses in effectively implementing, managing, and optimizing their captive portalsServices offered by professionals, specialists, or experts to support businesses are known as professional services. They comprise survey, analysis, and consulting; network planning, design, and implementation services; and training, support, and maintenance services. Service providers offer design and installation services for the cost-effective and secure deployment and management of networks across Wi-Fi infrastructures.

By end-use industry, the hospitality & leisure segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The hospitality & Leisure industry comprises hotels, restaurants, cafes, cruise lines, and resorts. Reliable Wi-Fi solutions and services provide consistent, cost-effective, and centrally managed networking, enabling hotel or restaurant staff to manage Wi-Fi networks easily. Captive portals are highly sought after in the hospitality industry because they simplify Wi-Fi access, provide personalized experiences, facilitate effective communication, gather guest feedback, offer data insights, and create monetization opportunities.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=259540297

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Captive portal adoption in the Asia Pacific region has been steadily increasing due to factors such as the expansion of internet connectivity, the rise of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, and the demand for secure guest Wi-Fi access. The hospitality sector, retail and public venues, education, and enterprises have widely adopted captive portals. Service providers and managed services cater to captive portal needs, while mobile network operators leverage captive portals for seamless roaming experiences. To obtain the latest information, consulting industry reports and local technology providers is recommended.

Top Key Companies in Captive Portal Market:

The major players in the Captive Portal Market are Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Enea (Sweden), Boingo (US), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US), GlobalReach (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Skyfii (Australia), GoZone (US), Adentro (US), Anuvu (US), Spotipo (US), Nexnet Solutions (UAE), Performance Network (UK), Cloudi-Fi (France), WifiGem (Italy), Satcom Direct (US), Intelsat (US), Ray (Singapore), WatchGuard (US), Grandstream (US), Keenetic (Germany), Juniper (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Captive Portal Market.

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Purple announced a strategic partnership with PBI (the airport's name) to gather feedback from travelers. This feedback will provide valuable insights into travelers' preferences for new amenities and services at the airport and their reasons for travel. By leveraging Purple's real-time analytics platform, PBI aims to capture unique and valuable data to improve the overall traveler experience. This collaboration will enable the airport to create innovative options and meet visitors' expectations in a more informed and targeted manner in the future.

, Purple announced a strategic partnership with PBI (the airport's name) to gather feedback from travelers. This feedback will provide valuable insights into travelers' preferences for new amenities and services at the airport and their reasons for travel. By leveraging Purple's real-time analytics platform, PBI aims to capture unique and valuable data to improve the overall traveler experience. This collaboration will enable the airport to create innovative options and meet visitors' expectations in a more informed and targeted manner in the future. In November 2022 , Purple and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced a long-term business relationship to obtain key contacts and demographic information to understand their customers better and enable effective future communication. DART has selected Purple's top-tier Guest Wi-Fi solution for implementation in their Dallas transport venue, covering 300 access points. Using Purple's solution, DART will gain valuable insights into their customers' behavior and demographics, facilitating targeted and personalized communication strategies.

, Purple and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced a long-term business relationship to obtain key contacts and demographic information to understand their customers better and enable effective future communication. DART has selected Purple's top-tier Guest Wi-Fi solution for implementation in their transport venue, covering 300 access points. Using Purple's solution, DART will gain valuable insights into their customers' behavior and demographics, facilitating targeted and personalized communication strategies. In February 2019 , AT&T expanded its roaming agreement with Boingo Wireless to provide subscribers with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity at over 80 venues, which include major airports, military bases, and other locations featuring Boingo's Passpoint-certified networks. Passpoint is a standardized hotspot technology that facilitates seamless and secure roaming between AT&T cellular networks and Boingo Wi-Fi networks, ensuring an improved connected experience for users.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=259540297

Captive Portal Market Advantages:

Businesses have the chance to interact with users through personalised messaging, adverts, and marketing offers thanks to captive portals. Businesses may personalise their messaging and deliver a more focused user experience by collecting user information throughout the login process, which increases consumer engagement and loyalty.

Businesses can get important client information from captive portals, such as email addresses, demographic data, and browsing habits. Targeted marketing efforts, customer segmentation, and other uses for this data are possible. Analytics technologies that offer insights into user behaviour are frequently included in captive portal solutions, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions and improve their marketing tactics.

Through the customization of captive portals, businesses may maintain a unified aesthetic across all of their digital touchpoints. This branding opportunity contributes to user experience cohesion and brand recognition. Business organisations have the freedom to match the captive portal with their corporate identity thanks to the customization choices that extend to login pages, splash screens, and user authentication procedures.

During the login process, captive portals can be used as a tool for monetization by displaying adverts or promoting partner offerings. Businesses may benefit from extra revenue sources in this way, especially in public areas with heavy user activity. Businesses can offset the costs of offering guest Wi-Fi services by making money through captive portals.

Businesses can utilise captive portals to help them comply with rules and laws including terms of service, acceptable usage guidelines, and data protection standards. Businesses can minimise potential legal risks and responsibility by establishing captive portals to make sure users are aware of and concur with these policies.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global Captive Portal Market by offering, location type, application, vertical, and region in terms of value

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World

, , , and Rest of the World To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Captive Portal Market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Captive Portal Market landscape

To strategically analyze the macro and micromarkets 1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Captive Portal Market

with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Captive Portal Market To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the Captive Portal Market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Captive Portal Market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies 2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Video Streaming Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Privacy Management Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Application Integration Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Learning Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/captive-portal-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/captive-portal.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets