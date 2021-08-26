Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride to Remain Top Choice for Emollient Esters, Demand to Increase at 5% CAGR through 2031

- Maximum Emollient Esters Demand to Centralize in Europe with Region, accounting 4 out of 10 Global Sales

- The emollient esters market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The report uncovers hidden opportunities in the market and highlights demand outlook across key segments, including source and product

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per latest insights by Fact.MR, the global market for emollient esters is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 300 Bn by the end of 2031 in comparison to US$ 205 Bn registered in 2020.

Demand outlook is likely to remain favourable for plant-based emollient esters manufacturers owing to significant rise in disposable income coupled with growing awareness regarding personal hygiene among consumers.

Extensive usage of emollient esters in personal care and cosmetics industries is pushing sales prospects in the market. Emollient esters to offer diverse properties, including excellent spread ability on skin among many others, which is presenting positive opportunities for the market growth.

Among various product types, caprylic/capric triglycerides are gaining significant traction due to their antioxidant properties. As per Fact.MR, among various applications, skin care products will channel majority revenue, accounting for 50% of global sales.

Besides these, the increasing demand for natural and bio-based beauty products is likely to drive sales of green emollient esters. Meanwhile, investment in research and development of green emollients and liquid emollients is forecast to create a conducive environment for expansion of the market.

Growth prospects are likely to remain optimistic, especially for the U.S. market, driven by factors such as changing lifestyle, growing consciousness for personal hygiene, and increase in purchasing power of people willing to spend on cosmetics & personal care products.

"Increase in the standard of living and rising spending on beauty products are propelling growth of the emollient esters market. Apart from this, market players are focusing on production capacity expansions, research and development activities and product innovations to strengthen their foothold," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Emollient Esters Market Survey

Backed by robust presence of cosmetic manufacturers, Europe market for emollient esters is estimated to account for over 40% of global market share.

The U.S. market for emollient esters totalled around US$ 55 Bn in 2020.

in 2020. Driven by rapid urbanization and growing population size, China market is forecast to surpass US$ 65 Bn by the end of 2031.

market is forecast to surpass by the end of 2031. Germany market for emollient esters is set to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2031.

market for emollient esters is set to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2031. Based on application, skin care products segment will account for over 50% of global revenue.

Key Drivers

Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene is driving sales of emollient esters.

Increasing demand for beauty and personal care products is positively contributing to the market growth.

Key Restraints

Availability of cheaper and greener substitutes of emollients is expected to hamper the market growth.

Strict regulations and compliances across regions and countries is limiting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Emollient Esters manufacturers are focusing on expanding their portfolio. Therefore, adopting several strategies including acquisitions, new launches, collaborations and production capacity expansion to increase their market footprint.

For instance, in 2021, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, announced the completion of acquisition of personal care business of Schulke & Mayr GmbH, a portfolio company of EQT. This completion of acquisition consolidates Ashland's customer business portfolio and improves the specialty additives position of the company.

In 2021, Evonik announced the acquisition of German biotech company JeNaCell. This acquisition expands Evonik's biomaterials portfolio for novel medial markets.

Some of the leading players operating in the emollient esters market profiled by Fact.MR are:

BASF SE

RITA Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Phoenix Chemical, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Lipo Chemicals, Inc.

Solvay SA

Abitec Corporation

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

CHEMICAL, INC. Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Yasho Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lubrizol Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

More Valuable Insights on Emollient Esters Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global emollient esters market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. the survey reveals growth projections on emollient esters market with detailed segmentation:

Source

Plant-based Emollient Esters



Shea Butter Emollient Esters



Cocoa Butter Emollient Esters



Others



Animal-Based Emollient Esters





Paraffin Emollient Esters

Product

Isopropyl Myristate Emollient Esters



C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate Emollient Esters



Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Emollient Esters



Cetyl Palmitate Emollient Esters



Myristyl Myristate Emollient Esters



Others



Isopropyl Palmitate Emollient Esters





Butyl Oleate Emollient Esters





Cetyl Acetate Emollient Esters

Form

Solid Emollient Esters



Semi-Solid Emollient Esters



Liquid Emollient Esters



Powder/Flakes Emollient Esters

Application

Emollient Esters For Skin Care Products



Emollient Esters For Hair Care Products



Emollient Esters For Cosmetic Products



Emollient Esters For Oral Care Products

Key Questions Covered in the Emollient Esters Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for emollient esters market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into emollient esters demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Emollient esters market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Emollient esters market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

