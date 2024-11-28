Capnography Equipment Market to Hit USD 458.8 Million by 2029 with 4.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236876330

Browse in-depth TOC on "Capnography Equipment Market"

150 - Tables

50 - Figures

245 - Pages

Capnography accessories & disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the Capnography equipment market.

Based on the product segment, the capnography accessories & disposable is segmented into CO2 sensors, sampling lines, Nasal cannulas, Filters, Adapters and connectors, among others. In 2023, the largest market share within the capnography equipment market is by capnography accessories & disposables. Capnography accessories and disposables make up the largest share of market demand for capnography largely due to their guarantee of precision, hygiene, and functionality of monitoring systems for CO2. Widespread use in critical care, anaesthesia, emergency medicine, and even routine monitoring ensures constant demand. Disposable parts also reduce the likelihood of cross-contamination and infections-a key requirement in infection control protocols by healthcare facilities, thus further cementing their market leadership. High turnover, increasing patient safety and infection prevention concerns, and the wider acceptance of non-invasive monitoring techniques account for a large market share of capnography accessories and disposables.

By technology for the largest share in 2023

Mainstream technology takes the lead in capnography market share since it is highly used in clinical and emergency settings. This has been majorly due to the reason that mainstreaming technology is the most effective, easy to use, and most now prioritized in patient safety and monitoring. More precise, non-invasive technologies that allow for real-time, continuous data are preferred by many healthcare facilities. For instance, mainstream infrared sensors measure exhaled CO2 directly at the airway. This technology is integrated into many of the machines that are mostly used in the setting-such as the anaesthesia machine and the ventilator-and also found in portable monitoring systems used in multiple healthcare environments.

By application clinical diagnostics accounts for the largest share in 2023

By application segment consist of cardiac care, trauma and emergency care, respiratory monitoring and other applications. The market for capnography is largest in cardiac care as this is an essential monitoring procedure for patients with heart diseases, especially those who are subjected to anaesthesia, intensive care, or emergency treatment. Aesthetic and intensive care as well as prehospital treatment for critical patients benefit from real-time insight into a patient's respiratory status and circulatory function through the measurement of levels of end-tidal CO2 (EtCO2), which are closely related to cardiac output, ventilation, and general circulatory health. Capnography is highly practiced in cardiac surgeries, post-operative recovery, and even emergencies such as cardiac arrest, where ventilation and circulation need to be quickly assessed.

By end user hospitals accounts for the largest share in 2023

A market for capnography can be primarily dominated by hospitals, considering the urgent requirement to continuously monitor patients in multiple clinical settings on a real-time basis. Wide applications of capnography are noted in hospitals like in surgery of anaesthesiology monitoring, critical care units, emergency departments, and post-surgical recovery. Its role in the early detection of respiratory or circulatory issues by measuring end-tidal CO2 (EtCO2) makes it critical in managing patients suffering from any form of respiratory or cardiac condition or on mechanical ventilation.

North America dominates the Capnography equipment market in 2023.

The largest share is held by North America in the capnography market; the region is characterized by an advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of medical technologies, and increased focus on patient safety and monitoring. The region-United States and Canada-is established in its health care system with the use of capnography highly important in hospitals, emergency departments, and critical care. The increasing incidence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders, combined with demographic changes in the market as it becomes older, is demanding more advanced monitoring solutions such as capnography for proper patient care. Beneficial health care policies, regulatory support, and vast investment in medical technology further fuel the adoption of capnography systems in North America. Due to strong research and development activities and high healthcare spending, this region also holds a strong position in the global capnography market.

The capnography equipment market is consolidated with few players, continuous innovations, and technological advancements. Development of automated and high-throughput systems integrated molecular and genomic technologies, and improvement in the accuracy and turnaround time of the tests are the key competitive factors. Moreover, the market players are investing in research and development to improve their products and sustain the competition in the capnography equipment market, hence keeping it lively and one of the rapidly growing sectors. Here are some of the key players in the Capnography equipment market: Becton, Dickinson and company (US), Medtronic (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Drägerwerk AG (Germany) and others are of the prominent companies in the Capnography equipment market.

Medtronic (US): Medtronic, provides solution in medical technology, with its breakthrough products, therapies, and services that people need. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, the company is everywhere its medicine, science, and technologies are absorbed into practice around the world. As a global leader in medical technology, Medtronic strives to take healthcare Further, Together-empowering clinicians to create meaningful innovations. Advances healthcare through cutting-edge technology, patient-centered solutions, and a focus on improving lives at every stage of care, now available in more than 150 countries.

Becton, dickinson and company (US): BD, is a medical technology company with a wide-ranging expertise in designing new innovations in medication management, diagnostic systems, and medical technology. It has a strong presence in the following key sectors: biosciences, diagnostics, and medical devices. BD develops products and technologies that help improve patient safety, support clinical decision-making, and enable more efficient healthcare delivery worldwide. BD is focused on creating solutions that enhance the quality of care, expand access to healthcare, address critical needs in both developed and emerging markets, all with strong emphasis on innovation and global healthcare challenges.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherland): Philips is a technological firm that focus on making life healthier and easier by innovative solutions in health technologies, consumer electronics, and lighting. It has a dominant share in the global market for medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, personal healthcare products, and connected lighting solutions. The company aims for meaningful innovations that bring health care closer to people's lives, improve outcomes for patients, and help in the quality of life. The company offers solutions in capnography, including portable and integrated devices, to meet the diverse needs of health professionals.

GE Healthcare (US): GE Healthcare offers products in medical technologies and digital solutions provider, positioning it to help healthcare professionals with improving patient care and healthcare delivery. Based in Chicago, Illinois, GE Healthcare runs its operations across more than 100 countries and provides some of the broadest ranges of solutions and services in medical imaging. Innovations of the company are directed toward improved clinical decision-making, outcomes for patients, and reduced cost of care. GE Healthcare is focusing on precise medicine to offer advanced technological supports to healthcare professionals and drive innovation in health care so that it creates an even healthier future for one and all.

Drägerwerk AG (Germany): Dräger is one of the manufacturers of safety and medical technology. With its headquarters in Lübeck, Germany, the company offers innovative solutions for hospitals, emergency services, industrial operations, and firefighters. The company portfolio ranges over crucial medical devices such as anaesthetics, ventilators, and patient monitors. Furthermore, Dräger offers personal protective equipment and safety technology solutions, including hazardous substance detection equipment. The company's medical portfolio includes anaesthetics, ventilation devices, patient monitoring equipment, and respiratory care devices. Its safety technology portfolio includes hazardous substance detection equipment, personal protective equipment, and respiratory protective equipment.

