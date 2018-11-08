Capio's Application for De-listing Approved

Capio AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Capio AB (publ) ("Capio") has, as previously announced, applied for de-listing of Capio's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the application and decided that the last day of trading will be 28 November 2018.

