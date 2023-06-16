Cantourage UK Partners with Portocanna to Improve Affordable Medical Cannabis Access in the UK

The Partnership Paves the Way for Consistent, High-Quality Affordable Medical Cannabis Supply for Patients

LONDON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading London-based medical cannabis company Cantourage UK and Portugal-based manufacturer Portocanna have announced an exclusive partnership. This collaboration aims to deliver affordable high-quality CBPM's to patients in the UK, fulfilling an important unmet need in the market.

Portocanna, located in Santarém, Portugal, maintains a firm commitment to leveraging the health benefits of cannabis. Their dedicated team of professional's work with carefully selected cultivators to ensure delivery of high-quality cannabis products, consistently.

Cantourage and Portocanna further cement their partnership with entry to the UK

Joshua Cuby, Co-Founder & Chief Sales Officer of Cantourage UK stated "In Cantourage UK, our focus has always been on delivering quality, consistent genetics and CBPMs. We've found a like-minded partner in Portocanna who shares this philosophy. Our partnership signifies our commitment to step up for the patients who need us most. We look forward setting new benchmarks in the UK and Channel island's medical cannabis sector."

This partnership marks Portocanna's inaugural entry into the UK and Channel Islands market, following their success in Germany.

"We see this partnership as a crucial step in our mission to become a reliable provider of pharma-grade medical cannabis products," Amit Edri, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Portocanna. "We trust Cantourage UK to enable us to fulfil our vision of consistent, reliable access to top-grade medical cannabis products for patients."

Portocanna will provide:

EU-GMP certification for flower and extract production.

Selection of 25 registered cannabis strains.

Substantial processing capacity within the same facility.

The largest medical cannabis logistics centre in the EU.

A state-of-the-art in-house laboratory for quality control.

An internal Biotech R&D team.

"Both parties are proud about this partnership, a move that aligns with our commitment to improve patient access to affordable high-quality medical cannabis in the UK and Channel Islands," said Amit.

This collaboration between Cantourage UK and Portocanna will play a pivotal role in shaping the UK's medical cannabis landscape, securing more reliable access to quality medical cannabis for UK patients.

About Cantourage UK

Cantourage UK is a joint venture established in January 2021 between Cantourage SE, a publicly listed European cannabis company, and NICE Partners, a London-based firm founded in 2019 by Benjy Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Joshua Cuby and Niall Ivers. Cantourage UK is committed to meeting the needs of patients across the UK by importing high-quality medical cannabis products from around the world.

About Portocanna

Founded in 2019, Portocanna is committed to delivering the best nature has to offer in an accessible, trustworthy, and consistent way. We believe that cannabis has arrived to disrupt the future of medicine. We aim to build a high-quality, valuable product portfolio and create a network of partnerships to release the best products in the market as branded products, or under partnerships with strategic distributors.

