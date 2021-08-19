Cantourage brings the first medical cannabis flowers from Jamaica to the European market via its Fast Track Access Platform

Cantourage offers a unique end-to-end solution that enables the cultivator to ship its Jamaican-grown flower product Lumir to Germany. Cannim focuses on cultivation, while Cantourage manages the value chain from import to manufacturing and distribution to pharmacies. Through the introduction of new cultivars, Cantourage and Cannim are providing new treatment options for patients in Europe.

Philip Schetter, Co-CEO of Cantourage comments: "We are delighted to offer patients in Germany this unprecedented opportunity by bringing medical cannabis from Jamaica into the fast-growing European medical cannabis market for the first time. We are excited to offer Cannim's high-quality indica-dominant Lumir flowers in Europe and to further create access to the European market for medical cannabis from across the world through our platform. Cantourage continues to provide innovative cultivars and a safe, diverse supply for patients".

Stuart Marsh, Chief Commercial Officer of Cannim adds: "Germany represents an exciting opportunity for Cannim. Our ability to cultivate high quality, medical grade Jamaican cannabis that meets the strict standards of the German Pharmacopoeia is testament to the experience and expertise of our team in Jamaica. With our 500-acre plantation and over six cultivation circles per year, Cannim ensures continuous supply of medicinal cannabis all year round. Our partnership with Cantourage allows us to introduce our products to the European market and provide new therapy options for patients".

As of today, Cantourage is making Cannim's high-quality Lumir product available to patients in Germany. Cantourage will distribute the Lumir flowers to pharmacies in Germany, giving German patients and doctors reliable and ongoing access to the natural, high-quality Jamaican product.

Following the launch of the Cantourage platform in June 2021, 14 cultivators from across the globe have signed on to it. After the introduction of medical cannabis from Uruguay, Cannim's Jamaican Lumir is the second medical cannabis product entering the European market through the Fast Track Access Platform.

About Cantourage GmbH

Cantourage is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr. Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffman. Cantourage enables producers from across the world to bring their product into the growing and profitable European market more quickly and cheaply, while guaranteeing and further developing highest European quality standards. It offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts and Dronabinol.

About Cannim

Established in 2017, Cannim was founded on the vision of moving cannabis from the darkness into the light and helping bring the benefits of medicinal cannabis to the world. Since that time, Cannim has invested in farms, GMP production facilities and initiating research in Jamaica and Australia utilizing expertise for these activities from Israel, Jamaica, the USA, UK and Australia. It operates with an international network of EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturers and channels to market. Cannim's circular integrated business is built on three key pillars of Safety, Science Scale © and is focused on delivering premium quality products, consistently and reliably to patients globally. This long-term vision is integral to Cannim's approach to improving its consumers' health and wellness, delivering 'Better Balanced Bodies' and establishing world-leading medicinal and wellness cannabis brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598160/The_Cantourage_Executive_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534659/Cantourage_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cantourage