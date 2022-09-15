Cantargia: Oral presentation of new preclinical CAN10 efficacy data in systemic sclerosis at ACR Convergence

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today reported new preclinical data demonstrating efficacy of its anti-inflammatory IL1RAP-binding antibody CAN10 in an additional model of systemic sclerosis. CAN10 alleviated disease manifestations in this model, which is one of the most commonly used models of the disease. These findings will be presented in an oral presentation at the annual rheumatology conference ACR Convergence, held in Philadelphia, November 10-14, 2022.

"CAN10 continues to demonstrate promising effects in preclinical models of systemic sclerosis and the new data highlight the great potential of CAN10 in this disease. The opportunity to present these results at the prestigious ACR Convergence conference provides further testament to the scientific impact of our findings," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The results reported today were generated in collaboration with the world-leading research group headed by Prof. Dr. Jörg Distler at the Heinrich-Heine University/Hiller Research Center Düsseldorf. The new findings build on previous preclinical data from this collaboration and demonstrate efficacy of CAN10 in an additional model of systemic sclerosis, characterized by skin thickening and fibrosis, i.e. uncontrolled scar tissue formation. In this model, a CAN10 surrogate antibody reduced the disease symptoms by reducing skin thickness and decreasing the number of myofibroblast cells which synthesize the collagen that causes the excessive fibrosis. These data are in line with previously reported biomarker data from systemic sclerosis patients.

The results will be presented in an oral presentation by Dr. Caitríona Grönberg on November 13, 2022, during the session Systemic Sclerosis and Related Disorders – Basic Science, which takes place between 5:00 PM-6:00 PM ET. The presentation abstract is now available at the ACR Abstracts website (https://acrabstracts.org/).

CAN10 blocks the function of IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab (CAN04), Cantargia's anti-cancer antibody asset. CAN10 strongly binds IL1RAP and functions by simultaneous blockade of IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36 signaling, which can be of significant value in the treatment of autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Cantargia is initially focusing the development of CAN10 on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis and plans to start clinical phase I studies for CAN10 in early 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 CET on 15 September 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In preclinical in vivo models of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. CAN10 also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, peritonitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. CAN10 is currently in late-stage preclinical development and the first clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2023.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia--oral-presentation-of-new-preclinical-can10-efficacy-data-in-systemic-sclerosis-at-acr-con,c3631350

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3631350/1627048.pdf ACR Convergence PR Eng 220915 Final

SOURCE Cantargia AB