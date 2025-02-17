CanSinoBIO to Showcase China's Vaccine Innovation at 2025 World Government Summit in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO or the Company), a leading Chinese vaccine innovator, has been invited to the 2025 World Government Summit in Dubai from February 11-13. Dr Yu Xuefeng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer , along with Ms Wang Jing, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Director, showcased the Company's pioneering technologies and public health strategies during this prestigious event.

The 12th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2025) brings together influential leaders, heads of state, and tech visionaries from 140 countries to collaborate on global progress over the next decade. The summit focuses on addressing rapid changes, evaluating humanity's progress, identifying improvement opportunities, and empowering future generations through effective governance and sustainability.

CanSinoBIO's participation in the summit represents a significant milestone in its global expansion, highlighting its commitment to global public health. By engaging with global leaders, the Company aims to showcase its growing influence, strengthen its biopharma position, and drive innovation and collaboration for a positive global impact.

Driving Global Health Solutions

CanSinoBIO positions itself as a global vaccine provider rooted in China, dedicated to offering innovative, high-quality, and affordable vaccines worldwide. Over the past sixteen years, CanSinoBIO has established an industry system that meet international standards, and leveraged five advanced technology platforms to develop dozens of innovative vaccine products targeting over ten infectious diseases. "CanSinoBIO is honored to stand as the exclusive representative of Chinese biotechnology companies at the conference," said Dr. Yu Xuefeng. "Our participation in this global platform underscores our dedication to advancing public health solutions and engaging with our partners worldwide to build a healthier and more sustainable future. Moving forward, we will persist in developing a globally competitive pipeline for novel vaccines, such as inhaled tuberculosis vaccine, PBPV and VLP-Polio vaccine."

Enhance Global Partnerships for Improved Global Health

CanSinoBIO actively builds global partnerships to boost local vaccine production and reduce vaccine disparities. Since 2019, it has expanded its international presence by strengthening its commercial team, increasing production capacity, and partnering with countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Additionally, Menhycia®, the Company's quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, has been granted Halal Decree by the Assessment Institute for Foods, Drugs and Cosmetics of Majelis Ulama Indonesia, which is a good reference for the Muslim world. CanSinoBIO has also secured Halal Decree for multiple vaccine products, making vaccines more accessible and affordable for people in the MENA region and beyond. This initiative contributes positively to the global public health system. CanSinoBIO has developed five advanced technological platforms and established a rich portfolio of pipeline products that prevent more than ten diseases, including meningitis, pneumonia, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, COVID-19, tuberculosis, shingles, Ebola virus disease etc. Additionally, the Company has multiple globally innovative vaccine products in clinical trial stage, such as its protein-based pneumococcal vaccine (PBPV) and recombinant polio vaccine (VLP-Polio). The PBPV is not serotype-dependent and has broader coverage (at lease 98% coverage of pnemococcal strains), highlighting the potential public health value of this vaccine.. Furthermore, VLP-Polio, a non-infectious polio vaccine that does not rely on live viruses, has secured $19 million in project funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is endorsed by the World Health Organization as a preferred vaccine for the future eradication of polio.

Moving forward, CanSinoBIO looks forward to continuing its collaboration with global partners to address the challenges posed by infectious diseases, fulfilling its social and international responsibilities, and contributing to the advancement of global public health.

