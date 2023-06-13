Establishing a regional platform at Saudi Print and Pack 2023, Canon is committed to serving the Middle East region and its thriving printing sector

Canon's stand at Saudi Print & Pack 2023 unveils new sustainable print and imaging solutions with reusable materials and a minimum of plastic

Visitors can experience end-to-end applications for core segments including Graphic Arts, Government, Corporate, Central Reprographic Department and for the retail and interior décor industries

RIYADH, KSA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, reaffirms its commitment to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia by establishing a regional platform at Saudi Print and Pack 2023, the largest event in the printing industry. This strategic move showcases Canon's commitment to serving the Middle East region and its thriving printing sector. Utilizing the event as a regional launch pad, Canon will seize the opportunity to unveil its latest technological advancements, showcase key products, and present sustainable solutions catered specifically for the Middle East region.

Canon reaffirms its commitment to Saudi Arabia by participating in Saudi Print and Pack 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Canon)

By participating in this prestigious event, Canon invites its esteemed partners and valued customers from across the region to engage, witness, and experience first-hand these cutting-edge technologies. We have collaborated with local Saudi customer & tech-entrepreneur in book publishing industry to showcase print-on-demand solution with the revolutionary platform "Itbaá", and Al Taj coming from Jordan too demonstrate the real time digital workflow platforms and transitioning from high-volume offset printing to digital printing.

Taking place from 12th to 15th June at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Canon's participation in Saudi Print & Pack 2023 underscores its commitment to the market. With a direct operation in Saudi Arabia, operating from Riyadh with an additional two branches in Jeddah and Al Khobar, Canon Saudi Arabia represents the Canon's largest entity in the region.

Canon's stand at Saudi Print & Pack 2023 exemplifies the company's commitment to sustainability by incorporating reusable materials and minimizing the use of plastic, in addition to unveiling new products, Canon displays a full digital printing workflow with online and offline finishing options. Visitors get a first-hand experience of end-to-end applications tailored to core segments including Graphic Arts, Government, Corporate, Central Reprographic Department, as well as the retail and interior décor industries.

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East said: "It is an honour to participate in this year's Saudi Print and Pack following a successful 5 years of direct operation of Canon in Saudi Arabia. It is both encouraging and exciting to see the developments taking place in what is a constantly evolving and dynamic market, creating a multitude of business opportunities as the country continues in its development and the achievement of Vision 2030. As we progress into our 5th year of direct business in the kingdom and beyond, we will continue to focus on the three pillars that have enabled our success so far: our customers, employees and the wider community."

We aim to cultivate long-term business partnerships and drive mutual success. Our focus is not only on business growth but also on ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction through customized service offerings." Added Bakhour.

At Saudi Print & Pack 2023, visitors can explore Canon's latest technologies and witness the unveiling of new products offering the fast, durable, high-quality, and high-volume Digital Color Press with innovative technology for high levels of automation with new Canon imagePRESS V1350 and the new modular Canon Colorado M-series roll-to-roll printer that brings scalability, speed, and easy-care with white ink option for an extensive application fit. The stand will feature five distinct zones—the Production Print Zone, Wide Format Print Zone, Inkjet Zone, Finishing Zone, and Engagement Zone—each providing unique experiences and opportunities for commercial print partners and print departments of all sizes.

In the Production Print Zone, Canon will display the key range of industry-leading production printers like the imagePRESS V1000 and imagePRESS V900 to the latest imagePRESS V1350. The zone will also demonstrate various finishing solutions and highlight production print applications. The Inkjet Zone will provide virtual demonstrations, case studies, and display PRO STREAM inkjet machines and samples. In the Wide Format Print Zone, visitors can explore wide format print applications, witness live demonstrations, and learn about the features of new printers like the Colorado M series, Arizona, TZ3000, and PW5000.

The Engagement Zone will offer a practical experience with simulated grocery shelves and a café setting, enabling visitors to visualize Canon's solutions in a realistic setting. Additionally, a photo wall will showcase Canon's printing technology through vibrant and high-quality images.

Canon Middle East, with its direct operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar, is dedicated to supporting partners and customers in their growth journey. At Saudi Print & Pack 2023, Canon will highlight its extensive range of print solutions and provide on-ground sales and after-sales support directly from its professionals. Visitors can explore Canon's B2B products and solutions, including managed print and outsourced services, and receive expert advice tailored to the evolving Saudi market.

Canon adheres to its corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company measures its progress in responsible manufacturing, supply chains, environmental impact, and social value generation. By 2030, Canon aims to achieve a 50% reduction in lifecycle CO2 emissions per product compared to 2008 levels and work towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Canon actively pursues circular business initiatives, promotes repair, reuse, and recycling, and ensures its products meet industry standards for quality and sustainability.

Canon's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products to its operations. The company has implemented energy-efficient lighting, recycling programs, and paperless offices to minimize its environmental footprint. Furthermore, Canon sources its Canon-branded cut sheet A3 and A4 paper from deforestation-free suppliers, and its packaging materials are derived from sustainable or recycled sources. Canon Inkjet Cartridge packaging incorporates a significant percentage of recycled cardboard and recycled PET, further exemplifying the company's dedication to sustainability.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.



Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.



Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

