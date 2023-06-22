Canon Middle East shortlisted for YPP Partner of the Year Award at the Global Good Awards 2023

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday Refugees Foundation has been shortlisted for the YPP Partner of the Year Award at the Global Good Awards 2023 in recognition of its youth advocacy work with the Canon Young People Programme in the Middle East.

Founded in 2015 the Global Good Awards reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, that are blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership. They recognise leaders who are achieving practical, real-world impact that is both scalable and replicable – and who have inspiring stories to tell.

In 2020, inspired by Canon EMEA's Young People Programme, Canon and the Global Good Awards launch the Canon Young Champion of the Year category to recognise young leaders who are driving positive change across any area of sustainability and use their examples to encourage others to take action.

In 2023, Canon and the Global Good Awards again collaborated to launch the YPP Partner of the Year Award. The award is designed to recognise the incredible contributions made by organisations to support and empower young people to achieve sustainable change on issues that matter to them.

Following a review of entries by a panel of judges including Steve Kenzie, Executive Director UN Global Compact Network UK, and Hassan Raja, former Canon Young People Programme participant and now Digital Comms Officer for the Mayor of London, Everyday Refugees Foundation, was shortlisted as a finalist in the Canon YPP Partner of the Year category at the Global Good Award.

Everyday Refugees Foundation and Canon Middle East worked together on the programme led by Canon Ambassador Muhammed Muheisen where 15 Jordanians and 15 refugee students took part in a six-week course on the UN SDGs and visual storytelling with the aim to inspire, educate and empower the youth in Jordan for the #InspiringChangeInitiative.



The winner will be showcased alongside other GGA award winners at the virtual awards ceremony on 12th July and will be included in a GGA Winners' event on 12th October, which will bring the 2023 finalists together from all backgrounds to discuss how we make positive change.

For full details regarding the finalists and the Global Good Awards, please visit: 2023 Global Good Awards Finalists

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

