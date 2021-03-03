Cannadips CBD pouches now available in 59 COOP retail stores and online in Switzerland.

Cannadips CBD, an award-winning brand and a pioneer of the pouches format in the CBD hemp sector, was first introduced to Europe in Q3 2019 and has since been activated in 15 European markets, including Switzerland. "This latest addition of COOP retail stores in Switzerland is truly a fantastic opportunity for the Cannadips brand in one of our most strategic markets where Cannadips was already available at 107 Valora kkiosk stores and approximately 150 independent retail and wholesale providers," says SpectrumLeaf CEO Felix Sundstrom. "The newly added COOP stores will significantly increase the accessibility for our Swiss customers and the strong online presence and convenience of COOP.ch will undoubtedly further enhance that. With COOP being one of the largest retail and wholesale chains in Switzerland, this truly marks a new milestone for Cannadips in Europe, and we hope we can do the same in other markets as well in the near future," continues Mr.Sundstrom.

The two Cannadips flavours to be available at COOP stores include Natural Mint and Tangy Citrus, both of which have been crafted using only all-natural and vegan-friendly ingredients. Cannadips CBD pouches are THC-free, nicotine-free, tobacco-free and utilizes a patented technology to delivery water-soluble CBD with high bioavailability for an enhanced delivery and absorption experience. Every pouch provides 10mg of hemp CBD with 15 pouches in each can and can be enjoyed discreetly per the user's preference. To find the closest COOP or other retail stores that carry Cannadips, access the online store locator function at Cannadips.eu.

ABOUT SPECTRUMLEAF

SpectrumLeaf is a company dedicated to selecting and sourcing premium CBD products according to customer's collective needs. One of the first products the company has introduced is Cannadips – a pouch-in-mouth CBD product that is all natural, discreet and fast acting, made through a proprietary process that preserves the valuable terpene and flavonoid compounds. The most recent product release includes a CBD Oral Strips line under the brand Elevar Hemp.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439301/Spectrumleaf_CBD_Pouches.jpg

SOURCE SpectrumLeaf Limited