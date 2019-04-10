Cannabis Operations Span the Globe After Milestone Year

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2018, the cannabis market reached milestones and overcame thresholds, in one of the most important years for the industry ever. Notably, Canada's legalization of cannabis garnered many a headline. In October, Canada fully legalized the use of cannabis for its citizens, becoming the first G-7 nation to ever do so. Since then, most of the G-7 countries have adopted some form of cannabis legislation. France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and the U.S. have all implemented regulated medical cannabis legalization in certain regions. Now, while the U.S. has not federally legalized recreational or medical cannabis, it has instead given states the right to decide the legality of cannabis for themselves. On the other hand, Japan is currently the only G-7 nation that has strictly enforced rules prohibiting the use of cannabis, and the general cannabis regulatory laws are normally heavily enforced within East and Southeast Asian countries. Yet, countries such as India, Thailand, and South Korea have still dared to explore opportunities associated with cannabis. The widespread legalization of cannabis has made a major global impact, prompting many countries to consider entering into the industry. Primarily, most countries are looking to adopt cannabis for medicinal usage, which is currently fueling the overall market. Furthermore, as the U.S. and Canadian recreational markets continue to mature, the recreational market is expected to create a shift in the market. Regardless, the two sectors continue to grow annually, further driving consumer spending each year. According to data compiled by ArcView Market Research, in partnership with BDS Analytics, worldwide consumer spending on legal cannabis was an estimated USD 12.2 Billion in 2018. By 2022, the research suggests that worldwide spending is expected to reach USD 31.3 Billion, registering a CAGR of 26.7% from 2017 to 2022. CLS Holdings, USA Inc. (OTC: CLSH), (CSE: CLSH.U), Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA), HEXO Corp. (NYSE-A: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD), The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE) .

The expansion of the cannabis industry has led many new companies to enter into the market space. A handful small-to-mid-cap companies remain within their local respective districts, but larger players have already expanded their operations internationally. Moving forward, analysts project that the industry is positioned to exponentially grow, pending on mergers and acquisitions between large and small companies. For instance, large-cap companies have acquired smaller businesses, allowing them to accelerate their overall business or enter into a new demographic region. Predominantly, most cannabis-based businesses are located in Canada, however, with the proliferation of legalization, companies are moving to acquire others within the U.S. or Latin America. Moreover, larger players are already establishing licensing and distribution agreements overseas, particularly in Europe and Australia. "Companies with unique assets or business models are likely to be more appealing to potential buyers. Different geographies or modes of production are often cited by the buying companies," said Alan Brochstein, Founding Partner of New Cannabis Ventures, "Consolidation is picking up in the cannabis space, and investors are rewarding the companies that are buying by pushing their stocks up after the deals are announced. This will likely encourage other companies to be me more aggressive in their M&A strategies."

CLS Holdings, USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CLSH.U). Just this morning the company announced breaking news that, "Oasis Cannabis, a premier 24-hour dispensary near the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, is pleased to announce the results of its grand reopening weekend; the biggest three days in company history. Fully owned and operated by CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U), Oasis Cannabis had over 2,000 visitors and processed over 1,750 orders in the 3 days, with an average sale of USD $50.00 and a gross margin of 46%.

Oasis Cannabis is focused on providing empowerment through education, compassionate care through attentive service, and community enrichment through the diverse community programs they offer. While the live art and music, food trucks, and excitement was consistent throughout the weekend, what stood out the most is the bond and relationship that the staff have with the customers. Many repeat customers showed up to support, as well as many new faces, and all were welcomed and treated with the upmost respect and attention.

Andrew Glashow, President and COO of CLS Holdings Usa, Inc. states "I sincerely wish to thank the team at Oasis Cannabis for consistently delivering superior service and knowledge. To our customers, we appreciate you, and look forward to a long relationship".

About Oasis Cannabis - Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. http://oasiscannabis.com

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc. - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. http://www.clsholdingsinc.com"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring CLS Holdings, USA Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0DU6RWZeJ8

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. recently announced that the Company will apply its expertise to a new crop: cannabis. With the establishment of Arcadia Specialty Genomics™, the Company is dedicating a first-of-its-kind strategic business unit to the optimization and standardization of cannabis plant content, quality, climate resiliency and yield. Arcadia Specialty Genomics intends to conduct its business only in federal and state markets in which its activities are legal. With a fifteen-year track record of agricultural innovation, Arcadia Biosciences has brought new and beneficial crop traits to market through its advanced, proprietary approach to plant breeding and gene editing. With products such as GoodWheat™ flour and SONOVA® GLA safflower, the Company is an industry leader in the development of high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that meet consumer demands and improve crop outcomes for farmers. Now, the Company will apply its expertise to the burgeoning cannabis industry, with an initial focus on the hemp market. Chief Financial Officer Matt Plavan has been appointed the President of Arcadia Specialty Genomics. "Within the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry, we see enormous opportunity in – and demand for – improved plant quality, productivity, consistency and resilience, said Raj Ketkar, president and Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Biosciences. "With this new operating unit, Arcadia Specialty Genomics, we are uniquely qualified as a proven crop improvement company equipped to address the legacy challenges facing a plant that until recently was largely grown unlawfully." Ketkar added, "I can think of no one better than Matt Plavan, an industry veteran with a track record of leading transformational market pivots, to lead our new strategic business unit."

HEXO Corp. (NYSE-A: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes prize-winning products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp has recently completed the first harvest in its 1 million sq. ft. expansion, marking an important execution milestone in the Company's continuous growth. Since early January, plants have been moving into the greenhouse and the first plants have now been harvested. The Company continues to ramp up to full harvest capacity using the continuous harvest methodology, the latest step towards reaching the full annual production capacity of 108,000 kg of dried flower per year. "Completing the first harvest in our 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse expansion showcases the dedication and hard work of the entire HEXO team," said Sébastien St-Louis, HEXO's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "We are very proud of our continued ability to execute on our plans, creating value for our shareholders and demonstrating our commitment to our customers. This cultivation milestone means that an expanded HEXO product offering will be available to more Canadians shortly."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. recently announced that effective March 25th, 2019 sales of certified-organic cannabis have started with national distribution to medical patients. The Growers' Circle is a select group of patients across Canada now receiving TGOD's first certified-organic flower. The Growers' Circle launch is a limited production rollout of the Company's premium product, allowing TGOD to perfect its distribution ahead of its production ramp-up and scaled rollout this year. "The launch of the Growers' Circle is another significant moment in TGOD's commercial story," said Brian Athaide, Director and Chief Executive Officer. "Our certified-organic cannabis is a premium experience for patients. We are proud of our product and excited to be sharing it with Growers' Circle members."

The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE) is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. recently announced that the Company expects its previously announced oil products line to be introduced to adult-use consumers in select Canadian markets starting April 2019. Supreme Cannabis plans to initially ship oil products to select markets before expanding distribution of its cannabis oil line to additional provinces which is expected by the end of June 2019. Each bottle will contain a proprietary blend of highly-purified cannabis oils and terpenes derived from plants grown by 7ACRES. "Premium oils require premium cannabis," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Cannabis. "Our formulation will leverage super-critical CO 2 technology to produce a high quality, purified cannabis oil which we re-formulate with the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes from our 7ACRES' High-End CannabisTM. The result is a unique, plant-based cannabis oil that carries the award-winning qualities of our flower into an oil product for consumers looking for a premium cannabis oil experience."

