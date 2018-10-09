Cannabis Europa: France on Cusp of Major Breakthrough in Medical Cannabis Access

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

8th February 2019 : Industry leaders to meet at Cannabis Europa Paris for the first major industry conference in France

: Industry leaders to meet at Cannabis Europa Paris for the first major industry conference in This follows recommendation by the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) in December 2019 to legalise medical cannabis use

to legalise medical cannabis use France is seen as crucial market by the global medical cannabis industry for both the size of the population and the scale of the opportunity

Taking place on 8th February at Maison de la Chime, Cannabis Europa Paris will be the first ever major global medical cannabis industry event in France.

Leaders from around the world will gather to discuss how a future legal medical cannabis industry in France will work. This is the first high-profile industry event since the ANSM (National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products) recommended that the use of medical cannabis be legalised for patients with certain specified conditions in December 2018.

Cannabis Europa events attract high-level policymakers, industry heavy-weights and international researchers who are keen to gain insight into the intricacies of the European medical cannabis market. The timing of this conference is prescient, as the European Parliament is currently reassessing its position on medical cannabis, making Cannabis Europa Paris one of the most pivotal events on this year's calendar.

Any reform would offer a major breakthrough for patients seeking access to medical cannabis in France. The country is widely regarded as the next major European country likely to implement policy changes as the global trend towards legalisation continues, following major developments in neighbouring countries, including the United Kingdom.

Last year's Cannabis Europa in London took place only a month before the UK government formally acknowledged the medical benefits of cannabis and reviewed their stance on its use as medicine, starting down the path towards patient access to cannabis medicines. The London conference is widely regarded as a seminal turning point in a decades-long campaign by campaigners and patients alike.

Managing Director of Cannabis Europa, Alastair Moore said, "We see Cannabis Europa not only as a platform for thought leaders to discuss medical cannabis in Europe, but as a catalyst for change. France is a key market for the wider European medical cannabis industry and is home to a large number of patients who will benefit greatly from any future reform."

This year's Cannabis Europa Paris is aiming to have a similar impact on French legislators and public opinion as the London event had on UK discourse. "France has the potential to be a major player in the global medical cannabis market and we are proud to be involved in this conference as it plays such a key role helping to evolve discussions around what a future legal medical industry may look like in this country," said Axel Gille, Vice President EU Business Development for Aurora Cannabis, Headline Partner for the event. "Given the timing, Cannabis Europa Paris looks set to open up meaningful and enlightened dialogue in France."

Recent polling shows that 82%* of the French population supports the use of medical cannabis, indicating that France is ready for change.

*2018 polling data commissioned by ECHO and conducted by Ipsos

Event Details:

When: Friday, 8th February, 9am - 5pm

Where: Maison de la Chimie, 28 Rue Saint-Dominique, 75007 Paris, France

About Cannabis Europa:

Cannabis Europa is Europe's leading medical cannabis conference. It is a thought leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business.

