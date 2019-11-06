Cannabinoid Based Pharmaceuticals Could be Most Promising Segment of Cannabis Markets

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Because almost every new projection for the global cannabis markets shows revenues continuing to rise together with an increasing growth rate, the recreational cannabis market has captured most of the media's attention, but there are other uses of the plant that are just as lucrative for companies. Medical cannabis is the other half of the industry that, although just as profitable, doesn't get as much coverage as the recreational side. Over the years, we've seen this sector grow from doctors prescribing marijuana to patients for pain symptoms all the way to sophisticated biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing new drugs to treat conditions like childhood epilepsy. A recent article by the Investing News Network concerning medical cannabis said: "One of the most promising cannabis markets of the future can be found in the healthcare industry as pharmaceutical companies jump on the opportunity to develop CBD-based drugs… The medical cannabis industry has had some remarkable achievements over the past several months, with new products, innovations and regulatory rulings opening up the market for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. Biotech companies are recognizing this opportunity as they look to capture the growing cannabis pharmaceuticals market." Active cannabis companies in the industry making moves include: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: MCTC), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC).

The report continued: "As opposed to a few years ago when the stigma surrounding the plant remained even for medical treatment, cannabinoid therapies are quickly becoming the norm. Today, cannabis is used to treat symptoms in conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, anxiety and more. Coupled with a growing number of studies that have proven the benefits of cannabis-derived compounds, the market for these drugs is expected to grow as governments around the world open these products up to the medical world at large."

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: MCTC) BREAKING NEWS: MCTC Holdings, an innovator in cannabinoid science, today announces the filing of its 4th patent in the area of cannabinoid delivery technologies. The patent broadly covers many aspects of nanoparticles and nano fibers comprising one or more cannabinoids disposed at least partially within a water-soluble medium. This is the Company's 4th and most significant patent filed for cannabinoid delivery systems.

MCTC's research and development program continues with research specific to developing improved methods to make cannabinoids available to living systems. Primary to the research program is the development of novel polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers, which hold the promise to significantly improve bioavailability, while allowing for ultra-high loading rates, tun-ability of cannabinoid combinations, precise dosing, and controlled release parameters.

"This is the most important patent of the four we have filed, as it is by far the most comprehensive covering broad areas of cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles and fibers," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "The claims not only cover a plurality of particles within at least a partially water-soluble carrier, but also the process utilizing the precursor mixtures. Not only are nanoparticles and nanofibers included, but also particles below 1.5 microns. We expect to continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio over the coming weeks and months as our research and development programs continue. We believe the area of cannabinoid delivery systems is one of the most exciting areas of the growing cannabinoid sciences arena."

In recent months, MCTC has filed three other patents relating to cannabinoid delivery systems. The Company collaborated with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc. on technologies, which became the basis for the Company's first patent filing on an edible dissolvable film for the delivery of cannabinoids and on the second patent filing for cannabinoid nanoparticles combined TPGS, a water-soluble form of vitamin E. TPGS is a proven and safe bioenhancer of hydrophobic compounds, such as cannabinoids. In addition, MCTC has filed a patent application on a unique 4-dimensional, 3D printed, shape-changing, cannabinoid delivery system for beverages.

MCTC's future R&D plans will center on unique polymeric nanoparticle cannabinoid combinations and sustained-release parameters. The Company is in the process of producing its first commercial nanoparticle for sustained release, which will utilize food-grade "shells", which will contain cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG). The Company is also in the process of designing experiments for nanoparticles and nanofibers of cannabinoid glycosides… Read this and more news for MCTC Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mctc/

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) the Canadian company defining the future of cannabis worldwide, announced the launch of Ready for Edibles, a national bilingual campaign dedicated to educating new and experienced cannabis consumers on responsible consumption and safe storage of edibles products before they become available for sale in December.

In the visual style of Not Safe For Work (NSFW)¸the campaign creative will depict blurred images of cookies, gummies and other edibles products stamped with the wording: ADULTS ONLY, stating "Edibles are coming and they're not for kids."

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE.TO) (OTCQX: SPRWF) - Indiva Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement with The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. to manufacture and distribute prerolls for Supreme Cannabis's portfolio of brands from Indiva's facility in London, Ont. The Supreme Cannabis portfolio includes recognized premium recreational and wellness brands like 7Acres, Blissco and KKE.

"This partnership truly represents the best of Canada's cannabis industry. Together, Indiva and Supreme Cannabis will combine High End Cannabis with Indiva's signature handcrafted prerolls," Niel Marotta, Indiva's president and chief executive officer, said. "We take a lot of pride in each and every preroll that we send to market and are pleased that our partners in the industry recognize the value of exceptional quality. Our commitment to consistency is shared by Supreme Cannabis and we are thrilled to support their passion for craftsmanship and dedication to growing better and in this case, together."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) recently noted the separately announced AUD$20 million initial public offering of Cronos Australia Limited ("Cronos Australia"). Under the offering, Cronos Australia is expected to issue 40 million new shares at an offering price of AUD$0.50 per share (the "Cronos Australia IPO") ahead of its planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in November 2019.

Established in February 2018, Cronos Australia is a 50/50 joint venture between Cronos Group and NewSouthern Capital Pty Ltd., and is led by Rodney Cocks and Peter Righetti. The launch marked a significant milestone in Cronos Group's commitment to advancing cannabis research and producing and distributing products and brands at a global scale.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) and OneQor Pharmaceutical (OneQor), a privately held over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical company focused on developing, patenting, and delivering proprietary, plant-derived formulations in order to provide consumers with safer, more effective OTC solutions, recently announced that the two companies have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Agreement") pursuant to which OneQor will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Tech in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus principally on emerging pharmaceutical development opportunities for OneQor, while the operation of Terra Tech's portfolio of THC and agricultural related assets is expected to continue in the short-term. However, the combined company desires to list on a national securities exchange and, as further described below, intends to weigh several strategic options for the legacy Terra Tech business segments that may include a spin-off, special dividend, merger or potential sale among other accretive transactions.

