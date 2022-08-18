Cannabidiol (CBD) Market will Rise at a Potential Growth Rate of 27.8% by 2029, Market is analyzed by Growth Insights, Upcoming Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity and Demand Analysis

MANCHESTER , England, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Cannabidiol (CBD) market research report is an ideal key. This Cannabidiol (CBD) market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Cannabidiol (CBD) industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, and product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The Cannabidiol (CBD) report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 27.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Technological advancements in cannabidiol (CBD) drug treatments and the rise in the healthcare sector are other factors driving the growth of the global cannabidiol (CBD) market in the forecast period.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Analysis and Insights

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical compound that is found in the cannabis sativa plant, and is extracted from hemp or cannabis, generally from hemp due to its naturally high cannabidiol (CBD) content. It has several benefits in treating anxiety and seizures and reducing pain. Due to its healing properties, the demand for CBD for health and wellness purposes is high, which is the major factor driving the market

The data and information about the cannabidiol (CBD) market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types, and major applications. The principal players of the cannabidiol (CBD) market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which is affecting the market and this Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. The dependable cannabidiol (CBD) market analysis report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector.

However, side effects associated with CBD oil and counterfeit and synthetic products available in the market will restrain the market growth. Adoption of strategic alliances like partnerships and acquisitions by key market players act as an opportunity for the growth of the global cannabidiol (CBD) market.

Global CBD Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing demand for CBD in health & fitness

Rising awareness among consumers regarding health and fitness will help the CBD market to witness rapid growth. Increasing consumer disposable income along with the legalization of medicinal cannabis is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for cannabidiol in this sector.

Moreover, CBD products are used to relieve various problems such as anxiety/ stress, sleep/insomnia, chronic pain, migraine, skin care, seizures, joint pain & inflammation, neurological conditions, and many others. Chronic pain treatment has gained much popularity due to the additional benefits offered by CBD when used. There have been increasing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) products over recent years owing to its widespread medical applications and pain relief treatment. CBD helps in reducing chronic pain by acting on a variety of biological processes in the body. In addition, CBD possesses antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties. Therefore, CBD products reduce the anxiety that is experienced by people suffering from chronic pain. Thus, the increasing demand for CBD in the treatment of chronic pain is augmenting the market to growth. This also helps people to maintain their health and fitness routines while staying away from the pain that may occur during fitness activities.

Key players in the global CBD market are:

CV Sciences, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Gaia Herbs Hemp

Phoena Holdings Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

The Cronos Group

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

HEXO Corp.

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tilray

Curaleaf

KAZMIRA

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Koi CBD

Groff North America Hemplex

Joy Organics

Elixinol Wellness Limited

Isodiol International Inc.

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Diamond CBD

Medterra CBD

ENDOCA

Green Roads

Challenge

Side effects associated with CBD oil

Cannabidiol is well-known for its ability to cure a variety of illnesses, including anxiety, seizures, neurological problems, cancer-related nausea, chronic pain, and more. However, being useful for a variety of medical illnesses, various studies and research conducted by numerous organizations have shown that CBD-based medicines can have negative effects as well.

Some of the side effects that are commonly experienced by consumers include dry mouth, drowsiness, low blood pressure, and lightheadedness. CBD is also known to raise the level of Coumadin (a blood thinner) in the body, which can interact with other drugs and cause negative side effects. These factors might impede the future adoption of CBD for therapeutic purposes.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market is segmented on the basic source, grade, application, product type, and nature. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the Difference in your target markets.

BY SOURCE

HEMP

MARIJUANA

BY PRODUCT TYPE

CBD OIL

CBD ISOLATES

CBD CONCENTRATES

OTHERS

BY NATURE

ORGANIC

INORGANIC

BY GRADE

FOOD GRADE

THERAPEUTIC GRADE

BY APPLICATION

Tincture

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Topicals

Dietary supplements

Others

Country Level Analysis

The cannabidiol (CBD) market is analyzed and market size information is provided by source, grade, application, product type, nature.

The countries covered in the cannabidiol (CBD) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Israel, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America.

In 2022, North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players along the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S is expected to grow due to rise in technological advancement in drug treatments.

Trends:

The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as rising online sales of cannabidiol (CBD), use of blockchain technology, rising demand for natural products, expanding research areas, rising demand for ingestible products, etc. Due to the convenience and heavy discounts provided by the online platforms people are shifting towards e-commerce. Online platforms also widen the reach of the manufacturers and enable them to sell CBD products even to those customers who were not aware of the CBD-based products.

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The cannabidiol (CBD) report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The cannabidiol (CBD) report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The cannabidiol (CBD) report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluation of numerous use cases

The cannabidiol (CBD) report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

