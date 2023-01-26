Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market is poised to Grow at CAGR of 24.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. A comprehensive Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles market research report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for the business and gives solution for the toughest business questions. The numerical data, statistical data, facts and figures are represented very well in the report by using charts, graphs and tables so that users can have best understanding. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles market report assists businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market to be growing at a CAGR of 24.80% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising production of hemp will drive the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market.

Due to their extraordinary therapeutic effects, cannabidiol (CBD) edibles are beneficial to users in a variety of ways. These CBD sweets, which come in a number of flavours and textures, provide hemp-based chemicals or cannabis to the body for stress and depression alleviation. They are also termed as cannabis-infused goods.

Market Overview:

The increasing awareness about the health benefits linked with cannabis will drive the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Furthermore, rising demand from healthcare industry and surging health awareness among consumers are some macroeconomic factors that are positively impacting the worldwide cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Another significant factor is legalization of cannabis in various industries will accelerate the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. The rise in disposable income and increasing urbanization will flourish the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Changing lifestyle and increasing industrialization will further propel the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. The rising number of population across the globe and technological advancement will also flourish the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market.

Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities and launch of new products will boost the beneficial opportunities for the growth of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market. Additionally, growing awareness of antioxidant and anti-aging properties of CBD and hemp and increasing use of CBD edibles as dietary supplements will act as major drivers that will further create new opportunities for market's growth in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, high cost associated with CBD products will hamper the market growth rate. Additionally, negative impact of COVID-19 on the production and supply chain will obstruct the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market's overall growth. Also strict government regulations and less awareness will further challenge the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles market are:

ENDOCA,

Isodiol International Inc.,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

Canopy Growth Corporation,

Elixinol.,

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES,

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC,

PharmaHemp,

Happy Hemp,

The Purekana,

CV Sciences, Inc.,

CHARLOTTE'S WEB,

Aurora Cannabis,

MGC Pharma,

Creso Pharma,

The Cronos Group,

CHILL BRANDS GROUP plc,

Curaleaf,

Green Thumb Industries (GTI),

Tilray,

Ecofibre Limited,

Colorado Botanicals,

PLUS Products Wonders,

Incredible Edibles, and

Balance CBD

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market

This cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Key Industry Segmentation: Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market

Based on source type, the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market is bifurcated into hemp and marijuana.

and marijuana. The application segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market is segmented into personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and others.

Regional Analysis/Insights: Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market

The countries covered in the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of major key players, changing lifestyle and technological advancement in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to availability of raw materials and rising industrialization in this region.

The country section of the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles industry report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market, By Source Type Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market, By Application Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market, By Region Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

