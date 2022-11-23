Cancer Biomarkers Market to Exceed US$ 34 Billion by 2032 as Need for Early Detection in Lung & Prostate Cancer Rises

Cancer Biomarkers & Pharmaceutical Companies Lining Up for Clinical Trials to Cater to Growing Demand, Pushing Sales Past US$ 11 Billion in 2022

In its latest report, Fact.MR presents an elaborate analysis of various factors influencing the global cancer biomarkers market, including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends. It further delves deeper into major observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments, including test type, illness indication, and regions.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer biomarkers market reached a total of US$ 9.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exceed US$ 11 Billion by the end of 2022. Growing prevalence of cancer and adoption of cancer medicines is aiding the growth in the market.

As per the study, the demand in the market is expected to increase at 12% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. As awareness regarding regular health check-up is increasing, the demand for early diagnosis is expected to propel the use of cancer biomarkers. Hence, key companies are investing in research activities to develop novel diagnostic products and gain competitive edge.

Several pharmaceutical companies are also investing in development of novel biomarkers for cancer treatment and diagnosis. As per the National Library of Medicine, around 1,515 cancer biomarkers are currently in clinical trials. In addition to this, as prevalence of lung cancer is increasing, the governments across the globe are increasing their initiatives to curb the global burden.

The growing footfall of patients related to this disease is creating the need for cancer biomarkers. As per the Lung Cancer Facts 2022, around 236,740 people are expected to be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. As passive smoking, air pollution, and toxic environment due to industrial mills and factories continues to surge, the global burden of lung cancer is predicted to increase, resulting in growing need for biomarkers.

Apart from lung cancer, breast cancer is expected to be the leading cause resulting in the dire need for cancer biomarkers. With growing awareness regarding the early detection of breast cancer and cyst in breast, the governments worldwide are investing extensively in developing the biomarkers to detect the disease at an early stage.

As per the study, breast cancer held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant over other illness indication during the upcoming decade. However, due to the growing incidence of prostate cancer, especially among men, the demand for PSA testing is expected to increase over the next decade. Fact.MR opines, Europe is expected to account for significant portion for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, contributing nearly 50% of sales.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to account for nearly 2/5 th of revenue, creating an absolute US$ 5.2 Billion market opportunity in 2032.

is expected to account for nearly 2/5 of revenue, creating an absolute market opportunity in 2032. Asia Pacific is projected to register 12% CAGR during the forecast period, with China and Japan leading the growth in the region.

is projected to register 12% CAGR during the forecast period, with and leading the growth in the region. Europe cancer biomarkers market is expected to exhibit growth at 11.6% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

cancer biomarkers market is expected to exhibit growth at 11.6% CAGR over the upcoming decade. Over half the revenue in the global market is expected to come from the PSA testing technology, in terms of test type.

Based on indication, breast cancer is expected to account for highest share, followed by prostate cancer.

Growth Drivers:

Growing need for cancer biomarkers for drug discovery and development will propel the growth in the market.

Rising awareness towards the personalized medicine and need for early detection to curb the global burden will fuel the demand in the market.

Favorable government funding and initiatives to reduce the mortality rates due to cancer will aid the growth in cancer biomarkers market.

Restraints:

High cost of investments and extensive timeline issues in development and sample recovery might limit the growth.

Unfavorable regulatory scenarios in low income countries and unavailability of skilled professionals & diagnostic centers might hamper the demand.

Competitive Landscape:

Fact.MR estimates, the market for cancer biomarkers to be fiercely competitive. F. Hoffmann-La Roche is considered to be the leading company dominating the market, followed by two other leading players, namely Thermo Fisher Scientific and Qiagen N.V. Key players in the market are investing extensively in research and development activities to develop novel products and stay ahead in the competition.

For instance,

In September 2022 , Bertis announced the launch of proteomic based research results of new biomarker for ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Bertis announced the launch of proteomic based research results of new biomarker for ovarian cancer diagnosis. Oxford cancer biomarkers, in September 2022 , announced the availability of ToxNav, pharmacogenomics test for predicting genetic susceptibility to toxicity from chemotherapy to clinicians in Europe .

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

TECENTRIQ

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Illumina Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Hologic Inc.

Genomic Health Inc.

QIAGEN

More Valuable Insights on Cancer Biomarkers Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR reveals key factors expected to boost the growth in global cancer biomarkers market during the forecast period (2022-2032). The survey also provides an in-depth analysis of opportunities and drivers projected to propel sales of cancer biomarkers through detailed segmentation as follows:

Test Type:

PSA Cancer Biomarker Tests

CTC Cancer Biomarker Tests

AFP Cancer Biomarker Tests

CA Cancer Biomarker Tests

HER2 Cancer Biomarker Tests

BRCA Cancer Biomarker Tests

ALK Cancer Biomarker Tests

CEA Cancer Biomarker Tests

EFGR Mutation Cancer Biomarker Tests

KRAS Mutation Cancer Biomarker Tests

Other Cancer Biomarker Tests

Illness Indication:

Blood Cancer Biomarkers

Prostate Cancer Biomarkers

Ovarian Cancer Biomarkers

Stomach Cancer Biomarkers

Liver Cancer Biomarkers

Other Cancer Biomarkers

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Cancer Biomarkers Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the cancer biomarkers market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the cancer biomarkers market?

Which region will lead the growth in the global cancer biomarkers market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the cancer biomarkers market in 2032?

Which are the factors driving the cancer biomarkers during 2022-2032?

Which test type will generate maximum revenue in the global cancer biomarkers market?

