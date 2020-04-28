CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Frank Barone As Its Chief Operating Officer

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE: CNFA.CN) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that it has promoted Frank Barone to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the Corporation continues to build out its executive management team to support its future growth.

Over the past 18 years Mr. Barone has co-founded several consumer goods and services companies, including Barmensen Development, Next Gen Health Solutions and Associate Design LLC. Each company specialized in taking nutritional supplements and cosmetics to market using Direct-to-Consumer strategies via both off-line (e.g., TV, Radio, Print), and on-line (e.g., Affiliate Marketing, SEO, Social Media), prior to introducing such products into both electronic and brick and mortar retail. In each instance, Mr. Barone oversaw all aspects of the business, including financial and operational infrastructure, channel strategy, legal and business development.

Prior to 2002, Mr. Barone was the Chief Operations Officer for a financial technology holdings company which held two SEC-registered subsidiary broker-dealers.

Mr. Barone received his BS from St. John's University and his Juris Doctorate degree from St. John's University School of Law.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma commented: "We are very pleased to be putting Frank in charge of the operations of CanaFarma. He is a talented and seasoned executive in whom we have a great deal of confidence. I am looking forward to working closely with Frank as we execute on the strategies that we have developed."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing

hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to potential future growth. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, world events and impacts of the COVID-19 virus; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

