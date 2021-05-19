Canadian Apparel and Home Goods Brand, Consumer Commodity, Launches NFT Product With Fashion Icon Nick Wooster

New Canadian Apparel and Home Goods brand, Consumer Commodity, launches their first consumer product assortment with Digital art Nick Wooster (NFT). Consumer Commodity aims to be at the forefront of consumer goods and blockchain / NFT.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborating with fashion icon, Nick Wooster, and the fast growing digital trading collectible items, non-fungible tokens (NFT's), Consumer Commodity's Nick Wooster NFT is a bold deep dive into the digital trading space to build community hype around our new product / brand launch.

Nick Wooster x CON-C NFT will be available: May 19th 9:00 AM EST on Rarible.

Dates to note for media purpose:

May 12th-16th: Nick Wooster NFT Teasers x 4 to be released

May 17th & 18th: Nick Wooster NFT Images (Stills) x 4 to be released

May 19th: Nick Wooster NFT GIF to be released

CON-C Press+Media Contact:

Emily media@consumercommodity.com

