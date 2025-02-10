Can You Be Lucky at Cards and in Love? A Valentine's Day Myth Busted by CasinoAus

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, we're tackling an age-old saying: "Lucky at cards, unlucky in love." Does dominating the poker table mean you'll fold when it comes to romance? New research from CasinoAus reveals that there is no truth to the superstition.

It turns out that the phrase, dating back to the 17th century, suggesting success in games of chance might hurt one's love is grounded in superstition rather than fact.

Debunking the Myth

The truth is, success in cards doesn't doom someone's love life, and numerous studies prove it:

A study published in the Journal of Gambling Studies report found that professional poker players often excel in self-discipline and emotional control , supporting stable long-term relationships.

, supporting stable long-term relationships. According to a 2023 survey, 56% of pro poker players are in long-term relationships , proving poker skills and lasting love can coexist.

, proving poker skills and lasting love can coexist. A University of Nottingham (2020) study on gambling behaviours found no link between gambling success and relationship dissatisfaction.

So, no need to pick between a Royal Flush and romance—plenty of people manage both.

Why the Saying Exists

Psychological factors like confirmation bias may lead us to notice instances where the saying seems true while ignoring the many examples where it's not. Several other theories might explain how this superstition came to be:

Focus and Priorities : People deeply engrossed in gambling may dedicate less time to building romantic relationships.

: People deeply engrossed in gambling may dedicate less time to building romantic relationships. Risk-Taking Traits : The bold, high-stakes behaviour that benefits gamblers might not always suit the stability needed for long-term relationships.

: The bold, high-stakes behaviour that benefits gamblers might not always suit the stability needed for long-term relationships. Cultural Beliefs: Old European superstitions emphasised balance in life, suggesting that too much fortune in one area could lead to misfortune in another.

Defying the Odds

To prove the myth wrong, let's look at poker players who've been lucky in both cards and love:

Jennifer Tilly : The actress and poker player won a World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in 2005. She's been in a long-term relationship with fellow poker pro Phil Laak since 2004.

: The actress and poker player won a World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in 2005. She's been in a long-term relationship with fellow poker pro since 2004. Victoria Coren Mitchell : The first woman to win a European Poker Tour event, Victoria has earned over $2.5 million in poker winnings. She's happily married to comedian David Mitchell .

: The first woman to win a European Poker Tour event, Victoria has earned over in poker winnings. She's happily married to comedian . Daniel Negreanu : Nicknamed "Kid Poker," Daniel has won six WSOP bracelets and over $50 million in tournament earnings. He married Amanda Leatherman in 2019, proving that poker and love can go hand in hand.

Proven: You Can Be Lucky at Both

Superstitions should not dictate one's choices this Valentine's Day. Whether aiming for success at the table or planning a romantic evening, luck doesn't have to choose sides. Romance and success are perfectly compatible.

