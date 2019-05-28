Camshaft Market Report - In-depth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Camshaft Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of over 4.7% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A camshaft is a rod-like structure that contains one or more valves attached to it.

The factors that propel the growth of the Camshaft Market include rising production of vehicles and increasing demand for passenger vehicles, increasing trend of engine downsizing and strict automobile standards, development in the automotive segment, and increasing investments in automotive camshaft manufacturing industries across the globe. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including costly to exchange or repair when damaged (high facility expenditures).

Camshaft Market may be explored by type, applications, manufacturing technology, and geography. Camshaft Market may be explored by Type as Silent Chain, and Roller Chain. Camshaft Market could be explored based on applications as Motorcycle, and Automotive. Camshaft Market could be explored based on manufacturing technology as Forged Steel Camshaft, Cast Camshaft, and Assembled Camshaft. Camshaft Market could be explored based on type of vehicle includes Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

Camshaft Market could be explored based on sales channel such as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and Aftermarket. The "Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)" segment led the Camshaft Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to high strength, and the replacement rate of automotive camshafts is low, and their durability.

Camshaft Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Camshaft Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period owing to surge in manufacture of passenger cars, trailers and heavy trucks in the region.

Download PDF to know more details about "Camshaft Market" Report 2022.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Camshaft Market comprise LACO camshafts, Melling Engine Parts, JBM Industries, Newman Cams, MAHLE GmbH, Piper RS Ltd, Meritor, Inc., ThyssenKrupp, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, J- Cam Engineering Corporation, Estas Camshaft, Nilax Overseas, Schrick Camshaft, and Camshaft Machine Company. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The global market for camshaft will grow at a CAGR of over 4.7% by 2022, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product type (Billet Steel, Cast Iron, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the camshaft market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the camshaft market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the camshaft market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global camshaft market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

On the basis of product, the camshaft market is broadly classified into Billet Steel and Cast Iron. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global camshaft market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Product Types

Billet Steel



Cast Iron

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

Bharat Forge



COMP Cams



Deutz AG



Edelbrock



Estas Camshaft



Frauenthal Holding AG



Icahn Enterprises



JD Norman Industries



Kautex Textron



Korea Flange



Linamar Corporation



MAHLE



Musashi Seimitsu



Newman Cams



Precision Camshafts



Riken



Sandvik Coromant



Somboon Advance Technology



TBK



Thyssenkrupp



Xiling Power



Yasunaga Corporation



Yoosung



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global camshaft market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the camshaft market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

