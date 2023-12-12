Camping Furniture Market Booming: Millennials' Travel Craze and Exploration Obsession Fuel US$422.2M Industry by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc

The global camping furniture market is expected to grow, driven by rising participation in outdoor activities, innovative product designs, and changing consumer preferences for sustainable materials. Market players can capitalize on opportunities by addressing challenges like monsoon-friendliness and adapting to post-pandemic travel trends.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping furniture market is estimated to be worth around US$ 264.2 million in 2024. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is projected to grow at 4.80% and reach a valuation of US$ 422.2 million. The demand for camping furniture is growing significantly as more people who enjoy outdoor activities find their leisure in camping. In recent years, the rise in camping and the increasing desire to visit unexplored places have resulted in considerable demand for camping furniture. The global market for camping furniture has expanded significantly in recent years, and the next several decades are likely to see continued growth.

Camping Furniture Industry Insights, 2024-2034:

Attributes Details CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.80 % Growth Factors Growing popularity of the camping and tourism industry. Future Opportunities Market players can design customized alterations and offer specific furniture variants in the market. Segmentation By Product: Chairs and Stools, Tables, Cots, Hammocks

Chairs and Stools, Tables, Cots, Hammocks By Materials: Metal, Wood, Plastic, Textile

Metal, Wood, Plastic, Textile By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Online, Offline By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa



Companies Profilled The Coleman Company, Inc.

Eureka!

REI

The North Face

Big Agne

therm-a-Rest Helinox

Kelty

K2

ALPS Brands

Hgt International Co., Ltd. GCI Outdoor

Oase Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors

Tepui Outdoors, Inc.

Kamp-Rite

The global camping furniture market is primarily driven by the rising participation in camping and outdoor recreational activities, particularly among millennials. Such a trend reflects a growing interest in experiencing the great outdoors and enjoying the natural environment. Moreover, governments, particularly in developed countries, have proactively promoted and supported camping activities. These initiatives include implementing policies and programs encouraging people to engage in camping adventures.

The availability of various innovative product designs, such as adaptable and comfortable tables and seats, is driving up the global market for camping furniture. Customers' preferences have been shifting in favor of contemporary and innovative furniture. Manufacturers strongly emphasize making durable, multipurpose furniture to gain a competitive edge. The demand from manufacturers of lightweight and portable camping gear for reasonably priced and ecologically friendly raw materials, such as aluminum, wood, and recycled plastic, has increased.

The market expansion is expected to be driven by people's changing lifestyles, rising earnings, and the growing popularity of outdoor activities, including rock climbing, kayaking, fishing, and camping. However, one of the key challenges for campers is using furniture in wet and monsoon seasons. Thus, this may present opportunities for market players to develop monsoon-friendly furniture such as wood-carved or swing furniture. The COVID-19 pandemic caused travel and outdoor activities to be suspended and witnessed a drop in the sector by around 70%. However, after 2020, a significant increase in travel and tourism has been seen due to digitization and normalization of traveling.

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) States, "The market is anticipated to increase due to the growing popularity of camping and outdoor activities, particularly the growing need for sturdy and lightweight camping furniture and the ever-rising popularity of glamping."

Key Takeaways from the Camping Furniture Market:

The United States camping market is increasing at a CAGR of 2.6%.

camping market is increasing at a CAGR of 2.6%. China's adventure furniture market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.5% until 2034.

adventure furniture market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.5% until 2034. During the forecast period, Germany's folding campsite gear market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 4.1%.

folding campsite gear market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 4.1%. India's camping furniture market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the projected period.

camping furniture market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the projected period. The market for camping gear in Australia is growing at a 4.3%.

is growing at a 4.3%. The outdoor furniture market was estimated to be dominated by chairs and stools, with a market share of 47.9%.

The offline distribution segment is expected to hold a market share of 68.90%.

Key Strategies:

There is fierce competition in the market, with companies vying for customers' attention with innovative and high-quality products. Season-friendly furniture is a very fragmented industry with many small and medium-sized players. These companies often focus on specific service or product categories within a given market. Many businesses focus on organic business development via product launches, approvals, and other things like patents and events. The inorganic growth techniques employed worldwide were partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Recent Developments:

Adventure furniture manufacturer EXPED debuted a new model in their EXPED MegaMat line in November 2023 . The sleeping pad is a durable, well-insulated, comfortable vehicle camping mattress for mid-size cars.

. The sleeping pad is a durable, well-insulated, comfortable vehicle camping mattress for mid-size cars. The German company Owomo created the build-your-own camper/base camp method in November 2023 , using plywood panels as lids for regular boxes.

