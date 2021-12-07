Camera Modules Market worth $58.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Camera Modules Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors), Focus Type, Interface, Pixel, Process, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Camera Modules Market was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 58.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134910924

The growth of digital technology has led to tremendous innovations in the automotive industry, which is propelling the demand for camera modules worldwide.

By component, the image sensor segment is projected to hold the largest share of camera modules market during the forecast period.

The market for the image sensor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the image sensor segment are the rising demand for small HD camcorders and smartphones, advancements in digital technology, coupled with rising concerns about security and surveillance among consumers Key players in the camera modules market are also adopting organic growth strategies to strengthen their camera modules product portfolio.

By pixel, above 13 MP is projected to witness the growth at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The above 13 MP is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need for better image quality from end users drives the growth of the camera modules market for cameras with higher megapixels. Further, the increasing shift to high-resolution camera modules, especially in machine vision systems is driven by improved technology and the price decline of these camera components and modules has fostered the growth of the market.

By focus type, fixed focus is projected to witness the growth at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The fixed focus segment of the camera modules market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the earlier trends of cameras in smartphones showing the use of mainly fixed focus camera modules; as they were a less expensive option and did not require the use of electronics, moving parts, and electricity. The automotive and security and surveillance sectors are largely expected to adopt fixed-focus camera modules. The adoption is likely to continue in night vision applications and medical microscopes.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Camera Modules Market"

265 – Tables

75 – Figures

265 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=134910924

By interfaces, the camera modules with serial interfaces is projected to hold the largest share of camera modules market during the forecast period

The camera modules with serial interfaces segment of the camera modules market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. . In mobile applications, an application processor uses a camera serial interface (CSI) to provide low-power and low-cost interfaces to cameras. A few of its benefits are widespread adoption for its ease of use and the ability to support a broad range of high-performance applications, including 1080 p, 4 K, 8 K and beyond video, and high-resolution photography.

By application, the consumer electronics segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The consumer electronics industry held the largest size of the camera modules market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The key factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the increasing safety concerns among automobile manufacturers. The adoption of camera modules in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with the growing trend for autonomous vehicles provides opportunities for market growth.

By region, APAC to hold the largest share of the camera modules market throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, the camera modules market in APAC held the largest share and by 2026, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by developments in camera modules by various APAC-based companies such as LG Innotek, OFILM Group Co., Ltd., Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Inc. Co., Ltd. (Foxconn), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Q Technology, and Luxvision Innovation Limited. The increasing population and rising penetration of smartphones in countries in APAC are expected to further drive the camera modules market in the near future. The regions several countries governments are taking initiatives about safety norms in automotive vehicles are creating demand for camera modules for the automotive sector.

LG Innotek (South Korea), OFILM Group Co., Ltd. (China), Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Hon Hai Precision Inc. Co., Ltd. (Foxconn) (Taiwan), Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea), Q Technology (China), ams AG (Austria), Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan), MCNEX Co., Ltd. (South Korea), are some of the key players in the camera modules market.

Related Reports:

Machine Vision Market with COVID-19 impact, by Deployment (General & Robotic cell), Component (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart camera-based), Application, End-user Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026

Image Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (CMOS Image Sensors), Processing Technique (3D Image Sensors), Spectrum, Array Type, Resolutions End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/camera-module-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/camera-module.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets