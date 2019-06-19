Cambridge Healthcare Research Appoints Former Pfizer Director Marjorie Norman to Board as Strategic Adviser

Pfizer director boosts CHR expansion

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences and healthcare consultancy Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) is expanding its team of strategic advisers with the appointment of former Pfizer director Marjorie Norman to the board. Marjorie recently retired from the global pharmaceutical giant after 17 years as director of worldwide competitive intelligence. She joins CHR as it embarks on a new phase of growth to meet record demand for its services, which inform decision makers with product strategy and commercialisation.

Marjorie has 30 years' experience in business and competitive intelligence, strategic development, competitive benchmarking and market research in corporate, consulting and entrepreneurial environments. At Pfizer she managed the organisation's global initiative to provide brand and therapeutic teams with the critical business intelligence required to maintain their leadership position across disease and treatment markets. Prior to that she was director of pharmaceutical practice at competitive intelligence consulting firm Fuld & Company and a senior market research analyst at multinational healthcare company Johnson & Johnson.

"I am delighted to be joining CHR to help shape this new phase of its expansion," said Marjorie. "The customised strategic support provided by CHR is invaluable for organisations in the complex healthcare environment where a thorough understanding of key trends, competitor activity and market dynamics is crucial for successful decision making."

CHR's work with senior decision makers is designed to inform and guide them to successfully commercialise their products. It helps clients navigate difficult commercial decisions – mapping their position in the complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intents and capabilities.

"Marjorie has been a fantastic mentor to us as a company," said Edward Cartwright, a partner at CHR. "It will be a real privilege for us to have access to her wisdom and expertise, which will help us to continue to be one of the leading firms in this industry. With her guidance, we will continue delivering work above and beyond our clients' expectations."

Marjorie's appointment comes hot on the heels of Laura Lawrence, formerly of Goldman Sacks, joining CHR as head of operations, and Stella Wooder, chair at Team Consulting, joining the CHR board as a strategic adviser.

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics – combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments – equips clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

CHR's team spans the globe, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, visit: http://www.camhcr.com

