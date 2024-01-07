Calliditas Therapeutics appoints Maria Törnsén as President North America

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas"), a commercial biopharma company focused on rare diseases today announced that Maria Törnsén has been appointed to the position of President North America. Ms Törnsén will be responsible for all US based operations and will report to the CEO.

Maria Törnsén has broad commercial leadership experience having spent more than 20 years in the biopharma industry in senior commercial roles. Most recently Ms Törnsén held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Passage Bio, prior to which she was SVP General Manager US at Sarepta Therapeutics. Prior to joining Sarepta she served as VP Global Therapeutic Area Head at Sanofi Genzyme and held several senior commercial roles at Shire including VP Head of US Sales. Ms Törnsén will replace Mr Andrew Udell, who has held the position since 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms Törnsén to the executive management team as President of our US operations. She brings invaluable experience from building commercial organisations, driving growth and profitability in the area of rare diseases, which will be critical as we target the next step in our development." said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander. "I also want to thank Mr Udell for his valuable contribution to the build-up of the US organisation and its early commercial success."

"I am delighted to join Calliditas at this exciting time in the company's history, with the recent full FDA approval of TARPEYO® and an innovative late-stage pipeline in rare diseases. I look forward to working with the Calliditas team to continue advancing the TARPEYO® launch and develop our capabilities to support further growth." said Maria Törnsén.

Calliditas received full FDA approval of TARPEYO®(budesonide) delayed release capsules, a targeted treatment to reduce the loss of kidney function in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of disease progression on December 20, 2023; the product has been granted conditional approval in Europe and China and is being commercialized by partners under the brand names of Kinpeygo and Nefecon, respectively. Calliditas is targeting top line read out of several Phase 2 clinical trials with setanaxib, its lead product candidate from its proprietary and novel NOX platform, in 2024.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

