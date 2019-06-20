Calero World Online 2019: Now Accepting Speaker Applications

The Industry's Largest Online Event Seeking Stories that Deliver Value and Drive Success in Telecom, Mobile and Cloud Technology Management

ROCHESTER, New York, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management and Managed Mobility Services software, is now actively accepting speaker submissions for its upcoming Calero World Online 2019 education series. The annual online event is slated to begin this September. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm headquartered in Boston.

"We are seeking passionate, innovative leaders, who are eager to share their expertise and experience in solving complex communications challenges. If you have a powerful and compelling story to share, our audience wants to hear from you," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "Calero World Online is an excellent opportunity for like-minded individuals in mobile, telecom and cloud management to further establish themselves as a thought leader while growing and nurturing their global network."

"Calero World Online is all about sharing ideas, best practices and innovative approaches among peers," added David Bliss, Calero's EVP, Product and Marketing. "Our audience craves knowledge and insights that they can immediately apply to their daily jobs by learning how their peers have achieved notable success with their Calero solution. This year's event promises to spark new ideas and creative ways on how to evolve their program now and well into the future."

Calero World Online is a multi-week online education series, featuring a vibrant mix of industry and product-specific sessions for customers and industry practitioners alike. All sessions are designed to inform, inspire and engage, with the ultimate goal of helping the audience achieve greater levels of performance that directly impact revenue, reduce operating costs and bring tremendous value to their organizations. Since its debut in 2015, the event has grown exponentially year over year, attracting thousands of attendees across the globe.

Those interested in speaking should visit our Call for Speakers page and submit their speaker proposal online no later than July 19 for consideration.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

