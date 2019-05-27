CALECIM(R) forms a major partnership with Menarini Asia-Pacific to expand the presence of its stem cell skin care products in the region

According to GBI Research, global revenues for the dermatology market are forecast to grow to US$36.6 billion by 2023 [1] . Driven by technological innovation and rising disposable income in emerging markets, the Asia-Pacific region has surpassed North American and Europe to become the fastest growing market in the world for dermatology devices and solutions. The region's consumer base now has greater awareness of dermatology, resulting in demand for the newest solutions that meet their skincare needs [2] .

To meet this demand, CALECIM® and Menarini Asia-Pacific have partnered to bring the brand's full range of products, including solutions developed from start to end in Singapore, into the hands of consumers across the region. Leveraging Menarini Asia-Pacific's network across the region, the partnership has extended CALECIM® footprint to cover China and Philippines, made possible by Menarini's end-to-end commercialisation capabilities.

Gavin Tan, Group CEO of CRC, commented on the agreement: "This partnership constitutes an important step forward in the evolution of CALECIM®. I am delighted that market-leading pharmaceutical company Menarini Asia-Pacific has agreed to put the weight of its highly capable workforce and sales and marketing expertise behind our products in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific is the perfect partner to help us further establish our brand in these rapidly developing aesthetic markets."

Albert Lim, CEO of Menarini Asia-Pacific, added, "Menarini Asia-Pacific is always identifying and developing innovative healthcare related solutions to address the evolving unmet needs of users of today and tomorrow. This partnership is a strategic move to complement our ever growing portfolio of world class aesthetic products. CALECIM® stands at the forefront of growth factor technology. With a solid customer base backed with physicians' insights and speed to market expertise, we look forward to delivering CALECIM®'s pioneering technology to the fastest growing cosmetic markets in the world."

About CellResearch Corporation

CRC , the global leader in Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cell technology, was founded in 2002 and has pioneered the development of its products and businesses through extensive scientific research. Cord lining stem cell technology is patent protected in more than 40 territories around the world, and is being developed as a therapeutic platform with multiple applications; one of which is wound healing.

About CALECIM® Cosmeceuticals

CALECIM® is a wholly owned subsidiary of biotechnology company, CRC. CALECIM® Professional is a physician-dispensed skincare range that derives its active ingredient from red deer cord lining stem cells. It is designed as a perfect adjunct to in-clinic procedures to enhance results, as well as part of a homecare routine to combat the visible signs of aging and to improve overall skin health.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, the world's largest Italian biopharmaceutical company, and provides physicians and healthcare professionals with medical and scientific information with competence, correctness and the highest ethical standards in all its work processes". Menarini has the heritage of over 130 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 136 countries. Menarini Asia-Pacific's vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men's Health.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891837/Stem_Cell_Skin_Care.jpg

SOURCE CALECIM(R) Cosmeceuticals