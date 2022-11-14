Calcium Carbonate Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 29.3Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Increasing demand from paper industry augmenting growth in global Calcium Carbonate Market

Rising ultrafine calcium carbonate demand from paints and coatings industry propelling overall market

Asia Pacific emerged as dominant region in global market in 2021 owing to rising calcium carbonate use in sheets and films in developed and developing economies such as China and India

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade has witnessed increase in demand for non-toxic raw materials in manufacturing process of different products, globally.

Calcium carbonate, in precipitated and powdered forms, has witnessed increased demand from different end-use industries such as paper, plastics, rubber, buildings and construction, and adhesives and sealants, which has helped the market grow at steady pace.

As per study conducted by Transparency Market Research, the global Calcium Carbonate Market is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period, starting in 2022 and ending in 2031.

The Calcium Carbonate Market size was valued at US $ 19.9 Bn before the start of the forecast period, in 2021.

New product launches are assisting leading calcium carbonate manufacturers in generating new revenue streams and in gaining an edge over other players.

Leading player Omya AG, in November 2018, announced the launch of new calcium carbonate product which has been used in biopolymers and used as filler for polylactic acid.

In a bid to expand their presence in global market, prominent calcium carbonate manufacturers are collaborating with smaller manufacturers.

Key Findings of Calcium Carbonate Market Study

Rising Product Demand from Paper Industry Boosting Growth in Calcium Carbonate Market: The last few years have witnessed an increase in calcium carbonate demand in paper industry. Key reason behind the rise in demand is the need for thicker and brighter paper products. Prominent manufacturers are extensively using paper packaging since it offers consumers convenient storage and is eco-friendly. Furthermore, calcium carbonate has emerged as suitable filler material in biopolymer packaging materials, which is triggering the demand for Calcium Carbonate Market

Increasing Ultrafine Calcium Carbonate Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry Stimulating Growth in Calcium Carbonate Market: The past few years have witnessed increase in demand for ultrafine calcium carbonate in paints and coatings industry. The addition of ultrafine calcium carbonate has helped improve the shine and whiteness of paints without impacting the product's covering capabilities. The presence of ultrafine calcium carbonate in paints can help decrease the quantity of dispersant and can also assist in improving product features such as flexibility, impact resistance, adhesion, and abrasion resistance. Increasing demand for ultrafine calcium carbonate is augmenting the demand for Calcium Carbonate Market

Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Drivers

Rising demand as dietary supplement is one of the key driving factors of global Calcium Carbonate Market

Increasing ground calcium carbonate demand to improve pH value of water and soil could help boost demand for Calcium Carbonate Market during the forecast period

Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in overall Calcium Carbonate Market in 2021 owing to factors such as large presence of paper factories and increasing use of calcium carbonate in sheets, molded items, and films in countries such as China and India

Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Players

The global Calcium Carbonate Market is competitive, with the presence of numerous leading calcium carbonate manufacturers. It is expected that entry of new calcium carbonate manufacturers will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

Prominent calcium carbonate manufacturers are making huge investments in research and development undertakings to produce calcium carbonate nanoparticles since they are witnessing increased demand from different end-use industries.

Some of the prominent players include Minerals Technologies, Mississippi Lime Company, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Limited, Imerys, and Newpark Resources Inc.

The global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Uncoated GCC

Coated GCC

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

End-use

Paper

Plastics

Paints

Rubber

Adhesives & Sealants

Building & Construction

Others (Agriculture, Animal Feed & Nutrition)

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

