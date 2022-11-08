Cajun Seasoning Market to Reach $501.0 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.8%: Allied Market Research

Increase in the use of herbs and spices in medicinal procedures, rise in urbanization, surge in middle class population, and rapid inclination towards natural products among people across the globe drive the growth of the global cajun seasoning market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Cajun Seasoning Market by Seasonings (Salt and Pepper, Herbs and Spices, Blends, Others), by Application (Snacks and Convenience Food, Meat and Poultry Products, Sauces, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Products, Others), by Sales channel (Store based retailing, Non store based retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cajun seasoning market generated $285.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $501.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17306

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Increase in the use of herbs and spices in medicinal procedures due to their presumed and known health benefits, rise in urbanization, surge in middle class population, and rapid inclination towards natural products among people across the globe drive the growth of the global cajun seasoning market. However, regulations regarding the use of raw materials during processing is expected ti hinder the growth to some extent. On the other hand, growth of the retail industry, and hence increase in visibility and reach of products such as food and other convenience goods are further expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Pandemic:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global cajun seasoning market, owing to the large-scale disruption of supply chain from prominent manufacturers during the pandemic.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of various food products and spices and herbs, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, majority of the retail shops were closed during the pandemic due to the imposition of stringent social distancing restrictions from the government of various countries.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon with eased restrictions.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17306

The salt and pepper segment to lead the trail

Based on seasonings, the salt and pepper segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly due to several benefits of pepper and its popularity manage to make a stable demand of it in the European market. In addition to this, rise in number of hotels, restaurants, and cafe is increasing the demand of the salt & pepper. The spices sprinklers are available on the table tops of restaurants, this helps in generating awareness towards the consumption of salt & pepper. Apart from immense demand from the Asia countries, even UK and various North American countries extensively use salt and pepper seasoning as the primary seasoning. The report also analyses other segments such as herbs and spices, blends, and others.

The store based retailing segment to dominate

Based on sales channel, the store based retailing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Improved lifestyle due to considerable increase in disposable income paired with influence of western culture are the major factors that contribute to the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the non-store based retail segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Increase in internet penetration and rise in the number of smart phone users boost the growth of the online retail channels, thereby, contributing to the growth of the segment.

The North America region to hold the lion's share

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Increase in standard of living, rise in disposable income, and rapid inclination towards natural food products drive the market growth in the region. However, the LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Technological advancements shift in consumer preferences toward ready-to-eat meals, high penetration of key leading players into untapped regions, and rise in consumption of bakery & snacks products are the major factors that drive LAMEA cajun seasonings market.

Direct Purchase this Report: https://bit.ly/3DPFE5t

Prominent Market Players:

The Food Source International, Inc.

Royal Nut Company

McCormick & Company, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Gel Spice Company, Inc.

Rose Hill Foods Inc

Mars Food Company

Urban Platter

Wingreen Farms

Food library Company

Nature smith Food LLP

Keya Foods International Pvt Ltd.

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

• Seasoning Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

• Seasoning And Spices Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

• Spices And Seasonings Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

• Anti-Caking Agents Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

• Flavor Oil Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research