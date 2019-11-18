CAIRE announces European launch of next generation FreeStyle Comfort portable oxygen concentrator

Award-winning device rolls out new clinical enhancements at annual MEDICA show

BALL GROUND, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation of the award-winning FreeStyle® Comfort® portable oxygen concentrator will be the highlight of the CAIRE Inc. stand at the MEDICA show 18-21 November at the Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre in Germany. Originally introduced in 2018, the addition of autoSAT®, a proven self-adjusting, proprietary clinical feature, will enable European providers and clinicians to better serve their patients.

CAIRE Inc. announces new clinical features for the innovative FreeStyle Comfort portable oxygen concentrator at the annual MEDICA trade fair in Germany.

"The FreeStyle Comfort continues to expand as an integral part in how home care providers serve their oxygen patient base, and also build successful retail sales programs throughout the world," said Barry Hassett, Vice President of Global Marketing. "We see continued enhancement of the proprietary delivery features on the FreeStyle Comfort as meeting our critical mission to bring clinically effective and convenient oxygen therapy solutions to those individuals with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. It is fitting that this show coincides not only with COPD Awareness Month, but also World COPD Day, drawing attention to the global impact of this collection of respiratory diseases and the therapies designed to serve this population of people."

The recent rollout of the enhanced FreeStyle Comfort seeks to provide yet another solution for oxygen users who can benefit from on-demand oxygen flow. Designed to be comfortable to wear with its unique ergonomic design, the device meets FAA guidelines for use on commercial air flights, and offers wireless connectivity to CAIRE's telehealth solution, CAIREview™.

Proprietary smart oxygen delivery features include CAIRE's UltraSense® technology, which ensures that oxygen is delivered in conjunction with the patient's breath rate, and autoDOSE, which ensures delivery of oxygen even if no breath is detected.

The new FreeStyle Comfort is equipped with autoSAT technology, a well-known delivery feature on CAIRE's clinically-proven Eclipse 5® transportable oxygen concentrator. autoSAT ensures that the device consistently delivers the oxygen bolus as the user's respiratory rate changes throughout their daily routine. This self-adjusting feature has long been touted by clinicians as the key in titrating oxygen therapy users on a portable modality because it ensures consistent oxygen delivery when the user fluctuates between breathing normally and an increased breath rate.

For more information about the FreeStyle Comfort visit Stand 11B24 at MEDICA, or visit www.caireinc.com/product/freestyle-comfort-provider.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030544/FreeStyle_Comfort_Portable_Oxygen.jpg

Related Links

https://www.caireinc.com



SOURCE CAIRE Inc.