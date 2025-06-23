Cainiao Launches Global-to-Global Express Network in GCC, Serving Logistics Demands for the Booming E-commerce Industry with Three-Day Delivery

Cainiao launches a global-to-global express network in Gulf Cooperation Council（GCC）countries, serving e-commerce platforms with cross-border delivery in as fast as 3 days and shipping costs as low as a cup of coffee.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global leader in smart logistics, further expanded its global network with the launch of the global-to-global express delivery service in GCC countries comprising the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The expansion enables e-commerce platforms to fulfill their logistics needs across the six countries in as fast as three days—another leap forward for Cainiao's global logistics growth, meeting the rising demand for faster express delivery from both cross-border and local e-commerce platforms.

Cainiao in Middle East

Cainiao is also the first Chinese logistics provider with a global network to establish a unified express network across the Middle East. The region is one of the world's most dynamic hubs for economic activity and consumer spending, making it a prime location for cross-border e-commerce and logistics. According to the statistics[1], the Middle East e-commerce market has maintained consistent growth momentum between 2020-2025, expected to grow to $50 billion by 2025.

Leveraging its global logistics network spanning over 200 countries and regions, Cainiao has introduced a layered logistics solution for the Middle East. A range of air and ground shipping options are tailored to meet the needs of both cross-border and local e-commerce platforms. Air freight ensures delivery as fast as 3 days between nations, while cost-effective overland shipping reaches any city in 6-8 days. Remarkably, shipping costs are kept to the price of a cup of coffee—around $1 less per kilogram than the market average—making fast, reliable delivery accessible throughout the region.

"Building a global smart parcel network is central to Cainiao's core strategy, and the Middle East is a key region within our global footprint," said William Xiong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cross-border, Cainiao Group. "Setting up this cross-border network across the six GCC countries is a meaningful step forward in how we serve the region. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our global network, listening to local needs, and working closely with our partners to offer even better and more efficient cross-border logistics solutions."

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Group is a global leader in e-commerce logistics. With a network that spans over 200 countries and territories worldwide, we offer services in cross- border logistics, local express delivery, global supply chain, global logistics technology and logistics park.

With a long-term mission to achieve nationwide delivery within 24 hours and worldwide delivery within 72 hours, Cainiao Group bridges global markets, empowering businesses and individuals to seize global trade opportunities.

For more information about Cainiao, please visit cainiao.com. For business or other inquiries, please contact cainiaopr@cainiao.com

