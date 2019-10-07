CACTUS Ties up With Scholarcy to Speed up the Scholarly Communication Process

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications, a leading global scholarly, medical communication and technology solution company is proud to announce a partnership with Scholarcy. This partnership will explore ways to speed up the scholarly communication process for researchers.

Scholarcy's mission is to help researchers and students become more productive at every stage of their work – from reviewing the literature, to authoring and publishing. Scholarcy's knowledge compression engine generates succinct summaries, surfaces the most important findings, explains key concepts, and connects the researcher to every cited source in a paper.

"Since our launch last year, Scholarcy has been helping the global research community keep on top of the unprecedented growth of published work with technology that cuts down reading time and automatically surfaces related research", said Phil Gooch, Founder and CEO. "The ability of our technology to create machine-readable, structured data from any document also helps authors and publishers make their content more discoverable and reach wider audiences. We're delighted by the opportunity that partnering with Cactus Communications gives us to substantially improve research communication for its wide base of researchers, and beyond."

Founded in 2002, CACTUS has collaborated with more than 362,000 researchers globally to help them publish more than 1 million research papers. While its flagship arm Editage offers a raft of products and services across the stages of manuscript reporting all the way through to publication, its newest unit Impact Science focuses on research communication to drive impact beyond journal publication.

"More than 8000 journal articles are published every day, and arguably a lot more would be written every day. We are interested in improving researchers' productivity that frees up their time to do research, something they are best trained to do. In Scholarcy we see a fantastic partner that is doing some working on innovations at the same end," said, Abhishek Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Cactus Communication, while commenting on the partnership.

CACTUS is committed to improve and empower the global scholarly communication process and the partnership with Scholarcy is the first of many such initiatives that CACTUS will undertake.

About Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications is a global scholarly, medical communications, and technology solutions company with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, London, Princeton, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Singapore. CACTUS operates through two flagship arms: Editage, a leading consumer technology business that provides editorial, translation, and digital solutions, and Cactus Life Sciences, which provides rich strategic and tactical content solutions to stakeholders associated with global pharma and device-making entities. The team, comprising over 900 full-time employees and 3,000 freelancers, has served close to 362,000 researchers, doctors, and scientists across 191 countries and has transformed over 1 million papers across 1,200 disciplines. CACTUS' newest brand, Impact Science, works with societies, publishers, and universities to help bring the world's best and most important research to people around the world, going beyond the traditional article that has served research publishing for over two centuries. CACTUS has a vision of maximizing the usefulness of researchers' time and linking East and West together to accelerate the progress of academic research.

To know more about our services, brand, and partnership opportunities, visit www.cactusglobal.com.

For further information write to: newsroom@cactusglobal.com

About Scholarcy:

Founded in 2018, Scholarcy is a London-based startup applying natural language processing and machine learning to solve the problem of information overload, and help authors and publishers structure and promote their content. Researchers around the world subscribe to Scholarcy's web library, and its APIs are used by information providers to make their content more discoverable.

To find out more about our services, visit: www.scholarcy.com

For further information, contact us at: info@scholarcy.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973096/Cactus_Communications_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cactus Communications