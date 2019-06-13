CACI Acquires MooD Enterprises Limited to Augment Information Intelligence Services Capability

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, the information systems and marketing solutions provider, has acquired next generation software specialist MooD Enterprises Limited ("MooD Enterprises").

MooD Enterprises provides software and managed services to defence, national security and commercial organisations. Its ground-breaking technology platform improves enterprise transparency and performance, delivering multi-million-pound efficiency gains and savings for clients. The technology is typically deployed in organisations with complex data environments where access to critical information in a timely manner is essential and enables significant improvement in business processes.

Formed in 1996, MooD Enterprises has forged an admirable reputation in its sector and is a winner of the Queen's Award for Enterprise.

As part of the CACI family, MooD Enterprises joins forces with CACI's leading defence and national security technology team, providing software and systems engineering and consultancy services to our clients.

Greg Bradford, CACI's Chief Executive, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome the MooD Enterprises team and their pioneering approach and technology. Their reputation in a demanding industry sector is a testament to their excellent service delivery and capability. As part of CACI's Information Intelligence division, MooD's expertise and software will enable us to strengthen our relationships with our clients and offer a broader range of specialist solutions".

Jim Bennett, MooD Enterprises CEO, adds:

"Our passion and expertise in offering ground-breaking software innovation is a great fit with CACI's entrepreneurial, customer-focused approach to delivering technology solutions for clients. We're very excited about the opportunity to continue developing our powerful platform and solutions as part of a successful team that shares our knowledge and commitment to the defence and national security sectors."

Related Links

https://www.caci.co.uk



SOURCE CACI Limited