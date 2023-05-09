C3ntro Telecom consolidates its Voice, Messaging, Traffic Management and DID solutions into a single division called C3ntro Global

C3ntro Global, C3ntro Telecom's newly consolidated international arm, which will be led by Abraham Smeke as its new CEO, will aim to deliver integrated Voice, Messaging, Traffic Management and DID solutions to carriers, operators, OTTs and CPaaS providers globally.

MEXICO CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C3ntro Telecom, one of the largest telecom groups in Latin America, is excited to announce the consolidation of its main international services of Voice, SMS, Traffic Management and DIDs, into a single division called C3ntro Global. Positioning itself as a strategic one-stop-shop for carriers, operators, OTTs and CPaaS providers throughout the world.

To lead this new venture, C3ntro Global is proud to also announce the appointment of Abraham Smeke as its new CEO. With more than two decades of experience in the telecom industry, Abraham brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He has a proven track record in driving innovation, creating new revenue streams, and building strong partnerships across the industry.

Under Mr. Smeke's leadership, C3ntro Global is well positioned to meet the needs of its customers and take advantage of the many opportunities in the rapidly evolving telecom industry. We are confident that his vision, leadership, and strategic thinking will help C3ntro Global become the leading provider of integrated telecom solutions in Latin America and beyond.

"Being mindful of market conditions and new trends in the industry and marketplace, C3ntro recognized an unfulfilled need in the market, particularly in Latin America, for reliable, integrated telecom solutions. We strongly believe that consolidating our international services into a single division will ensure we become a key strategic partner for carriers, operators, OTTs and CPaaS providers looking to enhance their communications services while they focus on their core business" says Simon Masri, President of C3ntro Telecom Group.

About C3ntro Telecom

C3ntro Telecom is a leading strategic partner for global carriers, CPaaS providers, and operators seeking reliable and high-quality Voice, SMS, DID, Fraud Control, and Traffic Management services.

With over 28 years of experience in delivering integrated cutting-edge solutions, we have become a trusted traffic consolidator terminating over 9 billion minutes annually through our reliable, state-of-the-art global network.

With more than 300 direct interconnections and key strategic alliances worldwide, C3ntro Telecom is an ideal partner for Wholesale Carriers, Local Operators, and CPaaS providers. In addition to our global services, we are also a licensed Mexican operator providing Enterprise solutions for Mexico's top companies and multinational organizations.

Our brand-new Fiber Network and Data Services provide businesses with fast and secure connectivity to support their digital transformation journey.

http://www.c3ntro.com/

