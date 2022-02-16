C-arms Market is projected to Expand at CAGR of 3.4% during the Forecast Period, says TMR Study

- Global valuation of C-arms market to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2027; innovation in intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) to meet current and emerging requirements in peripheral vascular procedures

- Next-gen mini C-arms for pediatric patients to open lucrative avenue; North America and Asia Pacific markets to witness sizable growth opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in image-guided procedures for ortho/trauma/spine surgeries and cardiac surgeries have set the pace of innovation in the C arms market. C-arms platforms with image intensifiers have optimized operating room efficiency and clinical workflow efficiency. The global C-arms market is projected to expand at CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Medtech companies are leaning on modernizing mini C-arms for meeting the requirements of hand surgeries, notably for orthopedic surgeons. Recent advances in robotic and ideal acquisition geometries have led to reduced dose of radiation, thereby enhancing the safe use of C-arms. Service providers are offering solutions to enable radiologists in hospitals and clinics overcome artifacts in C-arm images.

Advancements in design notably to unveil versatile and ergonomic designs in C-arms platforms are opening value-grab opportunities, notes a TMR study on the C-arms market. A case in point is flat bottom C-arm design. North America market has been a remarkable lucrative over the years, underpinned by widespread uptake of new and novel C-arms for operating rooms. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid rise in revenue streams in near future, propelled by substantial advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Findings of C-arms Market Study

Manufacturers Offering C-arms with Increased Ease-of-use, Versatility, and OT Efficiency: Advancements in C-arms are enriching image-guided minimally invasive surgeries in several specialties such as in urology, orthopedics, and critical care. Companies have gained revenues from the demand for flat panel detectors equipped with high-resolution image intensifiers for unmatched imaging clarity. The demand for next-gen C-arm platforms are integrated with intravascular ultrasound (IVUS). Their use by surgeons to see the inside of blood vessels have improved catheter-based procedures, bolstering the sales prospects of the C-arms market. The demand for these in peripheral vascular procedures has helped surgeons reduce the complexity in certain procedures and improve the outcomes.

The need for state-of-the art mini C-arms for imaging of extremities and pediatric use has opened a vast lucrative opportunities in the C-arms market. The introduction of mini C-arms with significant degree of orbital rotation and advanced touch interface has enriched the technological landscape. The demand is expected to rise in pediatric use, notes the TMR study in the C-arms market. Med-tech Companies Integrating Robotics in C-arms: Medtech companies have increasingly developed device that are integrated with robotics in C-arms. R&D on 3D imaging have further advanced the capabilities of catheter-based imaging technology. In particular, 3D geometries have eliminated the concerns of dead spots and artifacts in C-arms.

C-arms Market: Key Drivers

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is a key driver of minimally-invasive interventional procedures. This, in turn, has fueled the evolution of the C-arms market.

Technological advancements in X-ray machines have spurred the evolution of medical imaging systems, notes the analysts of the TMR study on the C-arms market.

C-arms Market: Competition Dynamics

The C-arms market characterized by high degree of fragmentation owing to major presence of only a handful of players. A mere four to five large companies have held a majority of market shares globally, find the analysts in the in-depth TMR study. Both incumbent players and new entrants are focusing on overcoming limitations of cone-beam artifacts to improve the functionality of C-arm platforms.

Some of the prominent players in the C-arms market are DMS Imaging, Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and ATON GmbH.

Global C-arms market: Segmentation

C-arms Market, by Product

Fixed C-arms



Mobile C-arms



Full-size Mobile C-arms





Mini C-arms

C-arms Market, by Technology

2D Imaging Technology



3D Imaging Technology

C-arms Market, by Detector

Image Intensifier



Flat Panel Detector

C-arms Market, by Application

Ortho/trauma/spine Surgeries



Vascular Surgeries



Cardiac Surgeries



Urologic Procedures



Gastroenterology



Other Surgeries

C-arms Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

C-arms Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

