BYHOURS - Enjoy the Summer Holidays Without Impacting the Environment

BARCELONA, Spain, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BYHOURS, the first online platform and mobile application on an international scale that allows clients to reserve microstays in more than 3000 hotels in 3, 6 and 12 hour packs, undergoes a study on sustainability trends for the summer. The research finds that holidays are one of the main causes of the increase in pollution in our environment. According to a study of OMPE, tourism is responsible for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions in the world.

Flying, the preferred method of transportation, is unfortunately not considered environmentally friendly as airplanes emit more CO2/km than any other method of transportation (285g/passenger/km). Also, water and electric usage increases during hot summer months as we try to stay hydrated and cool. To make the problem worse, during holidays we over consume and produce more waste than usual.

The human footprint is more prominent and pronounced than we think. However, is it possible to be respectful to the environment while on our deserved vacation? A new trend is proving that sustainable holidays are possible. Here are some plans for enjoying a zero-kilometre holiday.

Escape the city center to hike in picturesque villages, discover lakes, natural waterfalls, and experience traditional gastronomy nearby. Many platforms allow you to hire a local guide or book an organised excursion with several interests to choose from (historical, gastronomic, wine tours, etc).

Enjoy swimming pools at hotels in your own city. For just a few hours you can enjoy a pool, a spa, a terrace, a gym and many other services in your own city without having to stay overnight. The microstays app BYHOURS even lets you choose the time you want to enter the hotel and only charges you for the time you spend in the room (and pool). This is a great plan for holidays, even if you have a day off mid-week and want to enjoy a daycation.

There are many hobbies or skills that require practice such as yoga, meditation, painting, cooking, jewellery, languages, enology, permaculture. Summer is a good time to set new goals, whether it is to learn something new, to enrol in a summer course, or quite simply to relax.

About BYHOURS

BYHOURS is the first and only online platform and mobile application on an international scale that allows you to reserve microstays in more than 3000 hotels in 3, 6 and 12 hour packs. Created in Barcelona in 2012 by Christian Rodríguez and Guillermo Gaspart, BYHOURS leads the pay-per-use model in hotels in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. BYHOURS has recently opened a second office in Mexico to grow its business in the Latin American region,and will head shortly to the United States. The application already has more than 250,000 international clients.

