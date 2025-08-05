Bye Aerospace and Electro.Aero Forge Charging Partnership to Accelerate Electric Aviation Market Growth

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move intended to foster the transformation of the pilot training aircraft market to electric aircraft, Bye Aerospace and Electro.Aero signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 airshow on July 23, 2025, to jointly develop portable fast-charging solutions for the eFlyer fleet. This partnership merges cutting-edge propulsion technology with next-generation aviation friendly charging infrastructure, delivering scalable solutions for one of aviation's fastest-growing segments: pilot training.

The collaboration targets a rapidly expanding market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global pilot training market was valued at $9.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $24.86 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. In the U.S. alone, the pilot training market was valued at $1.57 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.93 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.4%.

Bye Aerospace is nearing a major milestone with its full-scale eFlyer 2 prototype under fabrication at Centennial Airport (KAPA), Colorado. Electro.Aero's 40kW, 80kW, and 240kW chargers—featuring portable designs and for the 240kW charger, dual-cable capabilities—will enable sub-30-minute recharging between flights, including simultaneous charging of two aircraft on the larger portable charger. This high-throughput capability translates into significant operational and financial efficiencies for flight schools, leasing operators, and private owners.

Rod Zastrow, CEO of Bye Aerospace, commented:

"As we prepare for our full-scale prototype's inaugural flight, we're thrilled to partner with Electro Aero to demonstrate the operational utility our combined technologies will bring to this greatly underserved pilot training market. The pilot training industry needs—and we intend to deliver—disruptively less expensive aircraft to fly and operationally effective charging systems. We are thrilled to offer simultaneous, two-aircraft fast charging in under 30 minutes, which means our customers can finally meet the demanding pace of flight instruction with reliability, efficiency and drastically lower operating costs."

Joshua Portlock, CEO of Electro Aero, added:

"We at Electro.Aero are very pleased to partner with the industry's first mover in fixed-wing all-electric aviation. We envision our portable fast chargers helping generate the many all-electric eFlyer flights needed to increase the rate of pilot training output for airlines, business aviation, and other uses."

This collaboration marks a critical step in delivering commercially viable electric aviation solutions that address both operational needs and infrastructure gaps in high-demand flight environments.

About Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace is a leading innovator in electric aviation, committed to disrupting general and training aircraft markets with zero-emission, low-operating-cost solutions. The Company's flagship eFlyer platform is engineered for rigorous training environments and scalable fleet deployment. Bye Aerospace's focus on certification, flight efficiency, and infrastructure integration positions it at the forefront of the rapidly expanding electric aircraft market.

About Electro.Aero

Electro.Aero specializes in providing aviation friendly charging infrastructure technology, including portable and scalable aircraft agnostic charger solutions. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the company is driving infrastructure innovation to support the next generation of clean aviation. Electro Aero's modular chargers are built to serve high-throughput environments like flight training, advancing the electrification of fixed-wing aircraft around the world.

