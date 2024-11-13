Bybit WSOT 2024 Shatters Records with $100 Billion in Trading Volume, Redefining Crypto Trading Competition

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024, a landmark event that not only shattered previous records but also redefined industry standards. Attracting more than 77,000 traders from over 160 countries, WSOT 2024 generated a remarkable $100 billion in trading volume and awarded participants with total profits exceeding $137 million. This year's event set new heights in inclusivity, innovation, and achievement, making it a pivotal moment in the evolution of global cryptocurrency trading.

Pioneering a New Era of Trading

This year's WSOT was a celebration of innovation and community engagement. Bybit's commitment to fostering a vibrant trading ecosystem was furthered through initiatives like the WSOT DEX Wave , where traders explored Web3 projects, supported emerging talents, and competed for a million MNT prize pool. With UTA account integration, traders gained a strategic edge, able to enter the competition with one primary account and up to four subaccounts.

Additionally, Bybit's dedication to giving back was reflected in charitable donations totaling 75 ETH, aligning the competition with causes that resonate with the global trading community.

Key Achievements and Milestones

Unmatched Global Participation: WSOT 2024 attracted over 77,000 traders from 160+ countries, highlighting the universal appeal of the competition.

WSOT 2024 attracted over 77,000 traders from 160+ countries, highlighting the universal appeal of the competition. Record-Breaking Trading Volume: Participants generated a record-setting $100 billion in trading volume.

Participants generated a record-setting in trading volume. Massive Profits for Traders: The total trader profit exceeded $137 million .

The total trader profit exceeded . Pioneering DEX Integration: Bybit introduced decentralized exchange (DEX) trading within WSOT, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) and providing participants access to over 100 Web3 projects.

Bybit introduced decentralized exchange (DEX) trading within WSOT, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) and providing participants access to over 100 Web3 projects. Enhanced Fairness: With the implementation of a tiered weighting system and ROI reset features, WSOT 2024 ensured a level playing field for all traders, fostering a more inclusive and accessible competition.

Celebrating Individual and Team Accolades

WSOT 2024 celebrated extraordinary achievements, with standout performances that set new standards in the global trading community:

Largest Squad: Arena Tradingu formed the largest squad with 3,310 members.

Arena Tradingu formed the largest squad with 3,310 members. Top Individual Trader : The top individual trader secured a whopping $16.5 million in profits.

: The top individual trader secured a whopping in profits. Most Active Squad: Arena Tradingu executed a mind-blowing 13.8 million trades.

Arena Tradingu executed a mind-blowing 13.8 million trades. Highest Trading Volume : Squad 852hoodoo achieved the highest trading volume of $6.9 billion .

: Squad 852hoodoo achieved the highest trading volume of . Longest Trading Streak: Kennel Capital established the longest trading streak of 22 consecutive days.

Setting a New Benchmark for Crypto Trading Competitions

Bybit's WSOT 2024 has raised the bar for trading competitions, setting a new benchmark in terms of scale, accessibility, and community involvement. By bridging TradFi and DeFi, embracing decentralized trading, and supporting charitable causes, WSOT 2024 exemplifies Bybit's mission to empower and inspire traders from all walks of life, marking a new era for cryptocurrency trading on a global scale.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X |

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg