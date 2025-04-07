DUBAI, UAE, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the launch of Liquidity Shield Trading Frenzy , a limited-time initiative designed to empower traders to benefit from Bybit's leading liquidity and with a chance to win substantial rewards.

Bybit Unveils Liquidity Shield Trading Frenzy with 1,000,000 USDT Prize Pool

From now until May 3, 2025, eligible users may sign up to unlock the Bybit-exclusive protection, offloading pressure of rising volatility in the current market. This program offers participants a chance to compete for a share of a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool across three dynamic activities:

Key Benefits

Liquidity Shield – Trade with Confidence: A 300,000 USDT prize pool has been allocated to help users mitigate slippage risks during market orders on trending USDT trading pairs. This ensures smoother trading experiences. Participants will be reimbursed for slippage up to 10 USDT per trade and up to 1,000 USDT per user, enhancing trading precision and safeguarding traders against sharp price fluctuations. Ultimate 100 – Rewarding Spot Trading Excellence: Spot traders can demonstrate their skills and climb the leaderboard for a share of the 200,000 USDT prize pool. The top 100 traders by volume stand to win rewards as high as 30,000 USDT. With two tiers—Base Pool ($100,000) and Boost Pool ( $200,000 )—this activity incentivizes high-volume trading while fostering competition among participants. Power Boost – Unlock Rewards with Hot Tokens: For traders who prefer trading trending tokens, the Power Boost activity offers access to a massive 500,000 USDT prize pool. By trading selected hot tokens, traders can qualify for multiple pools and maximize their rewards based on trading volume. This initiative caters to diverse trading strategies and encourages exploration of promising assets. The participation threshold for this segment is as low as 500 USDT.

Bybit continues to redefine the trading experience with innovative features like unmatched liquidity protection and dynamic reward structures. For detailed information about eligibility and terms and conditions, users may visit the Bybit Liquidity Shield Trading Frenzy event page.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

