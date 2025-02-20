Bybit FX Insight: Yen Carry Trade Outlook for 2025 and the Future of the Popular Funding Currency

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released a new FX Insight report examining the evolving landscape of the Japanese yen (JPY) carry trade, highlighting significant shifts that could reshape this fundamental trading strategy in 2025. The JPY has maintained its dominance as a funding currency in the FX markets, but this could be the year things start to change.

The report, titled " What to Look for in the Yen Carry Trade for 2025 , " identifies several crucial developments that traders and investors should monitor:

Figure 1: Japan Statistics Bureau, Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Ministry of Finance reports on inflation and wage growth trends.

The Japanese yen's traditional role as a primary funding currency faces new scrutiny amid potential Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy shifts and evolving domestic economic conditions

(BoJ) policy shifts and evolving domestic economic conditions Increased risk of rapid unwinding events due to possible yen strengthening, driven by BoJ monetary tightening or global risk-off scenarios

Emergence of alternative funding currencies, including the Swiss franc, euro, and U.S. dollar, reflecting the need for strategic diversification

Critical importance of adaptive risk management strategies in response to changing market dynamics

The analysis draws on comprehensive data from multiple authoritative sources, including the Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve, IMF, and Bloomberg Economics, providing traders with actionable insights for navigating this complex trading environment.

"Japan's economic landscape is shifting, with inflation finally breaching the BoJ's long-standing 2% target, wage growth gaining momentum after years of stagnation, and increasing speculation about potential changes to the BoJ's monetary policy framework," the report said, which brings in questions about the yen's future as a funding currency, "And whether we're on the cusp of a resurgence in traditional carry trades or facing a structural shift that could redefine global FX strategies." "In the emerging new era, FX market participants will need to adopt more dynamic strategies, emphasizing robust risk management and diversified approaches."

The full report includes detailed historical context, current market analysis, and 2025 perspectives on alternative high-yielding currencies such as the Mexican Peso, South African Rand, and Turkish Lira.

To download the complete report and access Bybit's latest market insights, visit Bybit Learn .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624288/Figure_1_Japan_Statistics_Bureau_Bank_Japan__BoJ__Ministry_Finance.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5177345/Logo.jpg