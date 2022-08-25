By 2032, the global foam pouch market is anticipated to reach US$ 892.7 Mn, Amid Increased Expenditure on Safety of Products During Transit - Future Market Insights, Inc.

China's foam pouch market is anticipated to create growth opportunities reaching approximately US$ 38 Mn during the forecast period. Polyethylene Remains the Most Preferred Material for Making Foam Pouches

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foam pouch market is projected to grow from US$ 550.4 Mn in 2022 to US$ 892.7 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period. Rising usage of foam pouches across various industries for protecting fragile items is driving the global foam pouches market.

Foam pouches have become ideal packaging solutions for protecting delicate products like glassware, electronics, etc. during storage and transportation. As a result, they are being increasingly adopted across industrial and commercial sectors.

The consumer decision-making process for purchasing a product is dependent upon the package in which the core product is surrounded. Foam pouches are one of the most popular packaging solutions with attractive features such as non-toxic, reinforced durability, excellent cushioning, high impact absorption capacity, etc. Thanks to these attractive features, these pouches have become popular packaging solutions for protecting the products from damage.

In addition, foam bags provide wear-resistant protection for sensitive products. These bags last for a long time and protect the product from moisture and dust. This makes them suitable for protecting products like medical devices and other electronics.

Foam pouches are a lightweight packaging product that reduces the overall cost of transporting products and brand owners are increasingly using foam bags to store and transport items.

Key Takeaways from Foam Pouch Market

Based on material type, polyethylene segment is estimated to hold a market share of 60% by the end of 2022

by the end of 2022 By end use, commercial end use segment will continue to dominate the global foam pouch market by providing additional opportunities of approximately US$ 168.6 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. East Asia foam pouch market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

foam pouch market is likely to create growth opportunities reaching approximately during the forecast period. The foam pouch market in Japan is expected to grow 1.4x through 2032.

"The urge to deliver the product safely among the industrial, commercial, and other end-use industries is expected to propel the demand for foam pouches– says FMI analyst

Rising Usage of Foam Pouches Creating Across Various End-Use Industries to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Key Players

Foam pouches are becoming more widespread in the commercial and industrial sectors and demand for foam pouches is expected to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Manufacturing industries such as electronics, automobiles, and pharmacies buy foam pouches in bulk to protect goods from damage in transit. Some luxury items are packed in foam wallets to protect them from scratches.

Electronic goods and glass cutlery items need to be protected as they are delicate items and foam pouches are often used because the foam pouch acts as a cushion for them. Therefore, rising adoption across diverse end-use industries will offer lucrative growth opportunities for key players over the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the foam pouch market are Pregis LLC, Premier Protective Packaging, Abco Kovex, POLYTECH-Packaging GmbH International Plastics Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. Some of the other noticeable players in the market include 3A Manufacturing, Yashika Enterprises, Aaditya Enterprises, Landy (Guangzhou) Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Zim's Bagging Company, Novostrat Limited, Europur, Thairungrueang Foam Co., Ltd., TART, Cutting Edge Converted Products, Swastik Enterprises, XFasten, and others.

These players are constantly searching for innovative materials for making highly efficient foam pouches. They are adopting growth strategies like new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to improve their revenues as well as to expand their global footprint.

Foam Pouch Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global foam pouch market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the foam pouch market based on the material (polyethylene, polyurethane, and others (polystrene, polypropylene, etc.)), sealing type (self-adhesive seal and heat seal), and end use (industrial and commercial) across seven regions.

Foam Pouch Market by Category

By Material:

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Others (Polystyrene, Polypropylene, etc.)

By Sealing Type:

Self-adhesive Seal

Heat Seal

By End Use:

Industrial

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

& Oceania

