Buzz Dealer and Queer Destinations Announce Launch of LGBTQ+ Oriented Marketing Agency 'Qroud'

AGIOS TYCHON, Cyprus, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a global annual acquisition power of roughly $3.7 trillion, the LGBTQ+ community is one of the segments with highest potential in 2023, yet it is still widely underserved. Brands worldwide are working towards understanding how to tap into this fast evolving market, which requires rethinking of root marketing concepts. Global leading digital PR firm Buzz Dealer has partnered with Queer Holdings, the holding company of LGBTQ+ activist Oriol Pamies to establish Qroud - a full-stack global and multilingual consulting and creative agency focused on this sector, aiming to provide holistic solutions for this purpose.

"In a moment where brands understand that the importance and power of the LGBTQ+ community is undeniable," commented Pamies, "and that we must be included at the core of any strategy, the question is how to do it in the right way. Our teams make sure we provide a genuine approach, putting diversity at the forefront and delivering the right message, through the right creatives to the right audience."

"We at Buzz Dealer are excited to take on this new initiative," added Uri Samet, CEO of Buzz Dealer. "After several successful collaborations with Queer Holdings in the past, I am sure that what we are launching here is the right marketing platform at the right time, to boost the community as a valuable target audience."

About Qroud

Based in Madrid and Mexico City and distributed globally, Qroud has been established with a clear mission of paving a new path of marketing geared at the LGBTQ+ community. Its team of experts specializes in five main sectors: marketing and branding, public relations, influencer marketing, performance marketing, and brand awareness/development. In the short time since its establishment, the brand has already served several distinguished hospitality and tourism institutions. Qroud believes that with the right creatives, the right strategy, the right messaging and the right channels, it is possible to reach the expected results - and even more.

About Queer Holdings

Queer Holdings operates the companies of serial entrepreneur Oriol Pamies who, with over a decade's experience of working on LGBTQ+-focused projects, has the vision of bringing projects to life at the intersection between business and activism. The brand has already successfully founded several important initiatives for the community, including Open Sea Cruises, Queer Destinations and its 'Queer Destinations Committed' distinction, which is granted to all tourism-related businesses who proactively work towards inclusiveness of the community. Qroud is the most recent of multiple collaborations between Queer Holdings and Buzz Dealer.

About Buzz Dealer

Headquartered in Tel Aviv and Limassol, Buzz Dealer today is globally distributed and supplies digital marketing services for hundreds of clients around the world, including digital PR campaigns, online reputation management (ORM), search engine optimization (SEO), app store optimization (ASO) and performance marketing. As a certified Google Partner and Facebook Marketing Partner, its team of skilled professionals provide services in over 15 different languages. Uri Samet, CEO of Buzz Dealer, is also the former CEO of Moovz, which was one of the most prominent social apps in the LGBTQ+ community with roughly 3 million users in the last decade.

