Buyers Edge Platform Expands UK Presence Through Strategic Partnership with allmanhall

LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the leading foodservice procurement and technology company, announces its strategic partnership with allmanhall, a UK-based food procurement specialist. This partnership strengthens Buyers Edge Platform's presence in the UK market and enhances its ability to deliver innovative procurement solutions to foodservice operators. As part of this collaboration, allmanhall will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership, with Buyers Edge Platform European President, Daniel Wilson, joining the Board as a non-executive director in February 2025.

"Our mission is to be a leading provider of world-class food procurement solutions in our marketplace. We are thrilled to partner with Buyers Edge to help us achieve that mission. We are two family-owned and family-run businesses sharing a similar philosophy towards our client relationships and supply chain partners. allmanhall has enjoyed record growth in recent years and this investment will ensure we continue to remain a market leader, whilst investing in improvements and outstanding service and support for our valued clients and team." - Oliver Hall, allmanhall's managing director and co-founder.

"The vision of Buyers Edge Platform is to bring the foodservice industry's most successful companies together to create new value for foodservice clients and the industry at large," adds John Davie, CEO and founder of Buyers Edge Platform. "Our partnership with allmanhall means we become a leading provider of 3rd party food procurement in the UK, which is an important market for us." Specifically, through the partnership, allmanhall and Buyers Edge will share access to cutting edge technologies, resources, and best practices. Combined, the two partners represent more than £300m purchasing power in the UK, enabling them to deliver benefit to clients, distributors and manufacturer partners alike.

Chair and co-founder of allmanhall, Edward Hall goes on to say: "I'm very excited to partner with Buyers Edge Platform. This strategic partnership is an important step as we build the next generation of our family business. Our team, clients and supplier partners are the reason we are here today and we remain committed to them and to offering even greater support and value into the future."

About allmanhall:

allmanhall's story began back in 2006, when over a family meal at home in Wiltshire, a father and son first envisioned the premise of allmanhall. That father and son were Edward Hall and Oliver Hall, both of whom are still very much involved in the business today and have gone on to become Chair and Managing Director, respectively. allmanhall was scoped and launched – from the family garden shed – with one clear purpose; to inspire improvement in catering and foodservice. This initial mission has shaped allmanhall into the team, company, and support service that it is today. Visit https://allmanhall.co.uk/ to discover more.

About Buyers Edge Platform:

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading software and analytics company providing data driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, connecting entities throughout foodservice and empowering them to run their organisations more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding for Buyers Edge Platform

rgerding@inkincpr.com

913-602-8531

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870895/BEP_Logo.jpg