Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Worth $ 383.89 million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Overview

The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for butylated hydroxytoluenein various end-use industries as an antioxidant to retard deterioration, to maintain color, stability, and flavor. Butylated hydroxytoluene is extensively used in cosmetic and personal care products as an antioxidant and a stabilizing agent. Increasing personal care industry owing to rising consumer's attention towards their appearance & personality and growing concern regarding water pollution and course of wastewater recycling is also driving butylated hydroxytoluene market growth. Additionally, the use of butylated hydroxytoluene as an animal feed to improve disease immunity in animals accelerates the market growth. Intensifying demand for synthetic antioxidants because of their booming utilization for storing food products to extend shelf life will boost the market growth.

Nevertheless, rapid industrialization is leading to a rise in production activities, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing demand for processed foods, which is expected to create new opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Sasol Limited (South Africa), Lanxess AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A. (Spain), HELM AG (Germany), Finoric Llc (US), Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Japan), Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt Ltd (India), Yasho Industries Limited (India), Milestone Preservatives Pvt Ltd (India).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market on the basis of Grade, End-use Industry, and Geography.

Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Grade



Technical Grade





Food Grade



Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by End-use Industry



Plastics & Rubbers





Food & Beverages





Animal Feed





Personal Care



Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Geography



North America





U.S







Canada







Mexico





Europe





Germany







France







U.K







Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific





China







Japan







India







Rest of Asia Pacific





ROW





Middle East & Africa

&





Latin America

