Button Partners With Awin to Launch Reach™, Unlocking the Full Potential of the App Channel in Performance Marketing

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile commerce technology company, today announced the launch of Reach™, the company's newest product that offers its deep linking and app-tracking technology as a service to affiliate network traffic. Awin, the leading global affiliate network with 205,000 contributing publishers and 14,600 brands, is the first network to integrate with Button through Reach™ to unlock app installs and drive incremental growth for their brand partners.

Affiliate marketing spend is rapidly growing and is due to surpass $8 billion by 2022, according to Statista. Through the pandemic, affiliate budgets could prove resilient as brands are increasingly focused on the strong return on investment and guaranteed sales the channel offers, according to Awin.

With the launch of Reach™ and the continuation of the partnership between Button and Awin, Awin's brand partners now have their mobile traffic optimized through the higher-converting app channel. Reach™ enables brands to capture higher-value users through installs and improve the accuracy of affiliate tracking in their app, publishers to benefit from higher payouts through purchases made by app shoppers, Awin to track app installs and sales for its partners, and consumers to get a more seamless shopping journey on mobile.

Early Reach™ tests revealed that a major brand on Awin's affiliate network was able to outperform standard mobile web affiliate traffic by 50%. Furthermore, it was proven that 10% of shoppers who made a purchase had installed that brand's app and that 60% of shoppers who installed that brand's app made a purchase within 30 days. As a result of Reach™, Awin is able to unlock app installs and sales, enhance the mobile shopping experience for their partners, and get accurate app tracking—driving incremental growth by tapping into the full potential of mobile affiliate traffic.

"Awin strives to be at the forefront of performance marketing, both through our own innovation and working with cutting-edge partners. We're excited to further drive forward the channel by partnering with Button to provide more value to our brand partners in-app," said Paul Stewart, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at Awin, "With Reach™ enabling Awin to be a first mover in the affiliate app space, we look forward to sustaining our growth as a global network trusted by our partners to deliver unparalleled performance."

"The only reliable channels of app acquisition for retailers are Facebook and Google. We hear from all our biggest retail partners that affiliate marketing represents 15% of their marketing spend, and is also the most profitable channel for them. Yet, it has historically accounted for zero app installs," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "Through Button's partnership with Awin via Reach™, we are unlocking the true potential of the affiliate channel for app acquisition."

For more information on ReachTM, visit usebutton.com/reach.

About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce optimization platform that enables companies to drive revenue through commerce in their mobile apps and websites. Through higher-converting technology, Button embeds commerce actions inside publisher apps so that brands can grow their mobile business, publishers can increase their mobile revenue, and consumers can enjoy a better buying experience on mobile. Intent is changing. By closing the gap between browsing and buying, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date. Founded in 2014, Button has raised over $64 million in venture capital and has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About Awin

With twenty years of experience, our network offers a global community of people, technology and business intelligence insights. No matter what type of partner, level of service, or tools your business needs, Awin provides solutions to drive sustainable growth.

Part of the Axel Springer and United Internet Groups, with ShareASale, Awin's global affiliate network is powered by 15 offices worldwide, over 1,000 employees, 205,000 contributing publishers and 14,600 advertisers.

Connecting businesses with customers around the world across the retail, telecommunications, travel and finance verticals, Awin generated $12.2 billion in revenue for its advertisers and $901 million for its publishers in the last financial year.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562240/Button_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://usebutton.com



SOURCE Button