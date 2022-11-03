Butternut Box certifies as a B Corporation

- Butternut Box becomes one of only two pet food manufacturers to certify as a B Corporation

- The certification comes as positive encouragement to the brand as it looks to focus more efforts towards reducing its carbon footprint in 2023

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's number one subscription dog food service, Butternut Box, has announced today its certification as a B Corporation, becoming one of only a handful of B Corp pet food brands in the UK, and only two in the manufacturing space.

Following a rigorous certification process involving 285 questions, Butternut Box has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

Butternut Box announce their B Corp status

With a holistic approach to sustainability, Butternut Box is committed to finding ways to make the most positive and long-lasting impact across all areas of its business. Focussed around three key pillars - environmental sustainability, charity & people - sustainable decision making is integrated across the entire business.

"At Butternut, we've always believed in doing better. Cooking better food for dogs, providing better service to our customers, and being a better business in general," said Emma, Sustainability Manager at Butternut Box. "So we are honoured and delighted to have achieved B Corp status. We know that dog food manufacturers make a significant impact on the planet and natural world, but truly believe that change needs to come from high-impact businesses, those that need to work that bit harder to do good, by the sole nature of their industry. Collective action is key, and we want to use B Corp to help drive others to be better too."

Butternut Box began its journey to certification in March 2021, when production was moved in-house by building Rudie's Kitchen, a fully integrated manufacturing, cold storage and fulfillment facility; giving full visibility and control over emissions. Following a ten month transition period, including a significant change in business model as the company grew from 80 to 450 employees, operational efficiency was significantly improved and food waste reduced to under 2%. The company also switched to 100% renewable electricity in November 2021, and in 2022 released two new low-carbon, meat-free recipes for dogs.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business's operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers, as well as a full transparency disclosure. Applicants are required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles of association.

Butternut Box is now part of a community of businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 950 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

About Butternut Box:

‍Butternut Box is a UK-based startup, founded by two friends, Kev & Dave. The two started the company after seeing the benefits that home-cooked food had on Dave's poorly rescue dog, Rudie. Butternut's mission is to deliver health and happiness to dogs and their humans all over the world.

Butternut Box delivers delicious, human-quality meals for dogs, full of freshly prepared ingredients, straight to customers' doors. All meals are made with human-quality meat and vegetables, gently cooked to create simple, tasty and complete meals, and created with the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age.

Committed to changing the dog world for good, for every new dog that signs up, Butternut Box donates a much-needed meal to a dog in need, providing greater care and support to dogs across the nation.

For more information, visit www.butternutbox.com.

About B Lab UK:

B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes 5,575 B Corps in 83 countries and 157 industries, and over 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

http://bcorporation.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936956/Butternut_Box_B_Corp.jpg

Contact:

Jordan Carp

+44 (0)7982 320380

poochpress@butternutbox.com

SOURCE Butternut Box