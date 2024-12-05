Butterfly Pea Flowers Market to Reach $151.7 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Whole Dried Flowers, Powder, Extracts), Distribution Channel (B2B & B2C), Application (Beverages & Food Products) - Global Forecast to 2031,' the butterfly pea flowers market is expected to reach $151.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the butterfly pea flowers market is driven by the growing demand for natural food colors, increasing demand for healthy tea alternatives, and increasing R&D activities in the food & beverage industry. However, this market's growth is restrained by the dynamic government regulations.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Butterfly Pea Flowers Market -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5147

Additionally, increasing R&D activities to find new raw material sources is anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for players operating in this market. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding clean-label products is a prominent trend in this market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are EverforEver Biotech (China), Paraman Food Works (India), Specialty Natural Products Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Woodland Foods (U.S.), My Blue Tea (Australia), Wild Hibiscus Flower, Co. (Australia), Blue Tea (India), All Herbscare (India), Nippon Advanced Agri Co., Ltd. (Japan), Revival Tea Company (U.S.), and Bigelow Tea (U.S.)

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5147

The global butterfly pea flowers market is segmented by type (whole dried flowers, powder, extracts), distribution channel (direct channel/business-to-business (B2B), indirect channel/business to consumer (B2C)), application (beverages {tea, other beverages}, food products, and other applications); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Butterfly Pea Flowers Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In October 2024 , Bigelow Tea (U.S.) launched Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower with two flavors, Sapphire Bay and Vanilla Midnight.

, (U.S.) launched Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower with two flavors, Sapphire Bay and Vanilla Midnight. In May 2024 , California Natural Color (U.S.) launched pure purple butterfly peas to its color portfolio for a variety of applications.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5147

Key Findings in the Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Study:

By type, the powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the convenience of sterilized powder, as well as its increasing popularity in food and beverage production. Sterilized butterfly pea flower powder is valued for its natural ability to change product color. It is gaining traction in the development of functional foods and beverages due to its ease of handling, transportation, storage, and high stability.

By distribution channel, the indirect channel segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise of online shopping, increasing sales of butterfly pea flower products on platforms like Amazon, eBay, and specialty health food websites, as well as growing exports to new global markets.

By application, the beverages segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising demand for functional beverages and the growing popularity of herbal teas. Additionally, the vibrant color of the butterfly pea flower makes it a popular ingredient in beverages such as teas, smoothies, cocktails, and lemonades.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing interest in traditional health practices, a rising focus on indigenous plants like butterfly pea flower, and the growing health and wellness trends in the region.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/66435650

Scope of the Report:

Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Assessment—by Type

Whole Dried Flowers

Powder

Extracts

Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Direct Channel/Business-to-Business (B2B)

Indirect Channel/Business to Consumer (B2C)

Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Assessment—by Application

Beverages

Tea



Other Beverages

Food Products

Other Applications

Botanicals Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Plant Extracts Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Essential Oils, Oleoresins, Flavonoids, Carotenoid), Form (Liquid), Source (Herbs & Spices, Fruits & Vegetables), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-extracts-market-5988

Fruit Extracts Market by Source (Citrus Fruits, Apples, Pineapples, Grapes, Pears, Berries), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Beverages, Food, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/fruit-extracts-market-5782

Botanicals Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Garlic Extract, Turmeric Extract, Tea Tree Oil, Peppermint Oil, Lemon Oil), Form (Powder, Liquid), Nature (Organic), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics)—Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/botanicals-market-6021/toc

Moringa Extract Market by Type (Moringa Leaf Extract, Moringa Seed Extract, Moringa Bark Extract, Moringa Root Extract), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/moringa-extract-market-5773

Liquid Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Herbs, Spices, Fruits, Flowers, Roots), Application (Cosmetics, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food), Technology (Solvent Extraction, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage) - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/liquid-botanical-extracts-market-5248

Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 114 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 5.8 % Market Size (Value) USD 151.7 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Type Whole Dried Flowers

Powder

Extracts By Distribution Channel Direct Channel/Business-to-Business (B2B)

Indirect Channel/Business to Consumer (B2C) By Application Beverages

Tea



Other Beverages

Food Products

Other Applications Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies are EverforEver Biotech (China), Paraman Food Works (India), Specialty Natural Products Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Woodland Foods (U.S.), My Blue Tea (Australia), Wild Hibiscus Flower, Co. (Australia), Blue Tea (India), All Herbscare (India), Nippon Advanced Agri Co., Ltd. (Japan), Revival Tea Company (U.S.), and Bigelow Tea (U.S.)

About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions—including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/368/butterfly-pea-flowers-market

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg