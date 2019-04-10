Butterfly Network Receives CE Mark for Handheld Butterfly iQ Ultrasound System

Butterfly iQ, the world's first single-probe whole body ultrasound system, will now be available for customers outside of the United States for the first time, setting the stage for more accessible and affordable medical imaging, globally.

GUILFORD, Connecticut, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. announced today that it has received CE Mark for Butterfly iQ, the world's first handheld, single-probe whole body ultrasound system. Following CE Mark clearance, licensed medical professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand can reserve Butterfly iQ to become one of the first customers outside of the United States to receive their device.